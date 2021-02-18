Vote on $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project set for Tuesday

HUDSON FALLS — Upgrading security, addressing code issues and modernizing the library and auditorium are among the key components of a $16.78 million capital project proposed by the school district.

Residents will vote Tuesday on the proposal. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.

Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said this project is about the future of the district and wanting to provide the very best for students.

Safety is one key component. Hunter said the district’s buildings date back to the 1950s and have code and safety issues that need to be addressed. Many districts throughout the region have upgraded main entrances to buildings to improve security, but Hudson Falls has not.

“We need to provide those safe entryways where we can properly screen people coming in and also welcome them in,” he said.

New cameras and communication systems will be installed as well as exterior and interior lighting, according to Hunter.