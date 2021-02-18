Vote on $16.78 million Hudson Falls school project set for Tuesday

HUDSON FALLS — Upgrading security, addressing code issues and modernizing the library and auditorium are among the key components of a $16.78 million capital project proposed by the school district.
Residents will vote Tuesday on the proposal. Polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the high school on East LaBarge Street.
Interim Superintendent Jon Hunter said this project is about the future of the district and wanting to provide the very best for students.
Safety is one key component. Hunter said the district’s buildings date back to the 1950s and have code and safety issues that need to be addressed. Many districts throughout the region have upgraded main entrances to buildings to improve security, but Hudson Falls has not.
“We need to provide those safe entryways where we can properly screen people coming in and also welcome them in,” he said.
New cameras and communication systems will be installed as well as exterior and interior lighting, according to Hunter.
The project would renovate the library and auditorium at the high school. The library would be transformed into a media center with new technology, including multiple computer stations for students to complete and share research projects. There would also be new furniture for quiet reading and study areas.
Hunter said the auditorium would be upgraded with new technology, lighting, sound system and seating. The auditorium was built in 1955. Hudson Falls students are passionate about the arts, whether it is performing arts, media arts or graphic arts, he said.
“We don’t want limits or ceilings on the quality of work that our kids do,” he said.
The project would also address code issues, including upgrades to the air filtration system and some laboratories and installation of more energy-efficient lights and windows.
Replacing the roofs at the primary school and high school, replacing the boiler at the high school, removing asbestos and making bathrooms handicapped-accessible are also on the list.
State aid will pay for 90% of the cost, according to Hunter. The remaining 10% will be bonded over 15 years. The project would increase taxes on the average home assessed at $150,000 by $7 per year. It is a $6 per year increase with the STAR exemption or $4 per year with enhanced STAR.
Hudson Falls is holding the vote during a period of economic uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked what the feedback has been from the community, Hunter said, generally, people are trying to understand how this project will affect the future of the district.
Last week, voters in Corinth Central School District approved a $12 million capital project.
If Hudson Falls voters do the same, Hunter said the final design work would occur between February 2021 and May 2022. The goal is to complete construction by September 2023.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.