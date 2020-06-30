Volunteers sought for annual Loon Census

The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation is asking Adirondack residents and visitors to participate in its ongoing research on common loons.

Observers are needed for the 20th annual NY Loon Census on Saturday, July 18 from 8 to 9 a.m. to help determine the abundance of loons during this year’s breeding season. There are many loons on nests or with young chicks this year, so the center says census observers have an excellent chance of watching these birds care for their downy chicks.

“We are very pleased to have hundreds of people participate in the NY Loon Census each summer,” Dr. Nina Schoch, executive director of the Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation, said in a press release. “The results from their annual observations enable us to monitor and assess long-term trends in the loon population summering and breeding in the Adirondack Park and across New York.”

The NY Loon Census results indicate that New York’s loon population has been slowly increasing over the last two decades. Annual results of the census are available at www.adkloon.org. To view results for a specific lake, visit https://adirondackatlas.org/adkloon.