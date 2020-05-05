Volunteers needed for Washington County food distribution
0 comments

Volunteers needed for Washington County food distribution

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Washington County Fairgrounds sign
Courtesy photo

The Washington County Fair is looking for volunteers to help with food distribution on May 7.

The fair is partnering with the Salvation Army and United Way to distribute more than 50,000 pounds of food in one day.

It will happen at the fairgrounds, in the Sheep Barn, with volunteers bringing food to people who will stay in their cars.

Volunteers are needed for three to four hour shifts: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers must wear a mask and gloves. (Work gloves are fine.)

To volunteer, email Rebecca.washfair@gmail.com or call 518-817-0257.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News