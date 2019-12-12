Volunteers needed for Community Christmas Breakfast

GLENS FALLS — Volunteers are needed for the annual Community Christmas Breakfast.

The event will take place at Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. in Glens Falls on Dec. 25.

Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with entertainment provided by Al and Kathy Bain, Ray Agnew and others, according to a news release.

Volunteers are needed for set up and on Christmas morning to serve and help clean up. To sign up, call Judy Caimano at 518-669-3086.

Contributions may be made to Community Christmas Breakfast by sending checks to Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For more information, contact Edward Bartholomew at 518-321-3121.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0