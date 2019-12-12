Volunteers needed for Community Christmas Breakfast
0 comments

Volunteers needed for Community Christmas Breakfast

  • 0
Community Christmas Breakfast

Pastor Meredith Vanderminden and guest, Betty Berthiaume, enjoy each other's company at the 2017 Community Christmas Breakfast at the Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Volunteers are needed for the annual Community Christmas Breakfast.

The event will take place at Christ Church United Methodist at 54 Bay St. in Glens Falls on Dec. 25.

Breakfast is served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with entertainment provided by Al and Kathy Bain, Ray Agnew and others, according to a news release.

Volunteers are needed for set up and on Christmas morning to serve and help clean up. To sign up, call Judy Caimano at 518-669-3086.

Contributions may be made to Community Christmas Breakfast by sending checks to Christ Church United Methodist, 54 Bay St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

For more information, contact Edward Bartholomew at 518-321-3121.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News