Volunteers in Lake Luzerne work to preserve lake's water quality

LAKE LUZERNE — A small group of citizen scientists have been busy taking water samples on Lake Luzerne this summer as part of an effort to preserve the lake's water quality.

The group of six volunteers are participating in the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program, a program run by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation and the NYS Federation of Lake Associations.

“There’s a lot of interest in maintaining the quality of our lake,” said Kurt TeKolste, a Lake Luzerne resident who is leading the project. “We’re very lucky here to have a lake with high-quality water.”

The program is simple: Volunteers collect water samples and record observational data over a period of eight weeks between June and September. The data and samples are sent to DEC, where they are tested for chemicals and other harmful substances that could affect the lake’s quality.

The program, which started in 1985, is open to any of the 225 lake associations scattered throughout New York. Participants enroll for a minimum of five years.

“We don’t choose the lakes, they choose us,” said Nancy Mueller, the program's coordinator for the state's Federation of Lake Associations.