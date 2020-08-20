Volunteers in Lake Luzerne work to preserve lake's water quality

LAKE LUZERNE — A small group of citizen scientists have been busy taking water samples on Lake Luzerne this summer as part of an effort to preserve the lake's water quality.
The group of six volunteers are participating in the Citizens Statewide Lake Assessment Program, a program run by the state's Department of Environmental Conservation and the NYS Federation of Lake Associations.
“There’s a lot of interest in maintaining the quality of our lake,” said Kurt TeKolste, a Lake Luzerne resident who is leading the project. “We’re very lucky here to have a lake with high-quality water.”
The program is simple: Volunteers collect water samples and record observational data over a period of eight weeks between June and September. The data and samples are sent to DEC, where they are tested for chemicals and other harmful substances that could affect the lake’s quality.
The program, which started in 1985, is open to any of the 225 lake associations scattered throughout New York. Participants enroll for a minimum of five years.
“We don’t choose the lakes, they choose us,” said Nancy Mueller, the program's coordinator for the state's Federation of Lake Associations.
The program, she said, allows DEC to monitor the water quality of lakes across the state at a low cost, because it is run with volunteers.
The program has 400 volunteers that monitor the water quality of 150 lakes across the state.
Testing for each site costs $4,000 annually, funded by DEC, Mueller said.
Lake Luzerne was awarded a $14,000 grant from DEC in 2018 to assess the lake’s health and draft a long-term water quality preservation plan.
The grant also allowed testing for invasive species, but it was suggested further water testing be done, TeKolste said.
“What we’re looking for is trends,” he said.
Testing on Lake Luzerne has been sporadic over the years.
Water samples were taken periodically throughout the 1990s, but no consistent testing was done.
Dean Long, an environmental consultant who conducted the 2018 assessment, said the water quality of Lake Luzerne is “very stable,” but more data is needed to understand any long-term changes to the lake’s quality.
“We’re basically looking to set a solid baseline to assess any future changes,” he said.
Long said testing results are expected sometime later this year or early next.
Meanwhile, TeKolste and his small group of volunteers have been venturing out to the middle of the lake every other week to record observations and collect data. They’ll continue doing so until early next month.
The group is using a borrowed pontoon boat. Volunteers have to venture out to the same part of the lake and collect samples from the proper depths to ensure consistent results.
The team must also record air and water temperatures and record observations about the overall quality of the lake, including clarity and current.
Everyone involved is following state social distancing guidelines.
TeKolste said he is “optimistic” about what the testing will show, but added he’d rather err on the side of caution.
“I think our lake is a beautiful lake,” TeKolste said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.