 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers hand out nearly 16,000 pounds of food at Hudson Falls High School
0 comments
alert featured

Volunteers hand out nearly 16,000 pounds of food at Hudson Falls High School

{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Like a well-oiled machine, vehicles pulled up to the back entrance of the high school and volunteers loaded them up with boxes of food.

About 12 pallets with 16,000 pounds of food were available for families at a food distribution event on Thursday morning. Milk, eggs, salad, pizza, and fruits and vegetables were handed out, according to Sister Betsy Van Deusen, director of community partnerships for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany.

Hudson Falls food distribution

A volunteer jogs toward the front of a line vehicles waiting to receive food at a distribution event at Hudson Falls High School on Thursday.

The event was organized by Catholic Charities, the AFL-CIO-Capital District Area Labor Federation Chapter, CDPHP and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Van Deusen said the labor organization reached out and said there was a need for food for local students and families during spring break, so they put something together. About 60 people volunteered to help.

Hudson Falls food distribution

Volunteers load food into vehicles during a food distribution event in Hudson Falls on Thursday.

“We have students out here. We have faculty members; we have administrators. We have janitors and we have lots of community people that are here to feed their neighbors,” she said.

There was enough food to feed about 500 households, according to Van Deusen.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Hudson Falls food distribution

Jennifer French, right, consults with a driver as volunteers place food inside the vehicle at a food distribution event in Hudson Falls on Thursday.

People could also pick up some donated clothes.

Katherine Chambers, director of restorative practices for the Council for Prevention, said a local retailer donated the clothes, which will help people in the council's programs, such as its Hope and Healing Recovery and Community Outreach Center. The organization serves about 100 people every year, including people battling addiction, those in recovery and their family members.

Hudson Falls high school junior Nina Daley, 17, was among those students volunteering to load up vehicles. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

“We just love helping the community,” she said.

Hudson Falls food distribution

Nina Daley, a junior at Hudson Falls High School, loads a truck with goods during a food distribution event at the high school in Hudson Falls on Thursday.

Also helping out was school counselor Sondra Smith and her children — 11-year-old Jaiden and 8-year-old Beckett.

“I figured it was a good deed for vacation to come out and help,” she said.

“I want to make other people feel happy,” Jaiden said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Developer Chris Patten speaks out
Local

Developer Chris Patten speaks out

Chris Patten has grown increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a coordinated effort by city officials to thwart his plans to develop a small piece of vacant green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News