Volunteers hand out nearly 16,000 pounds of food at Hudson Falls High School

HUDSON FALLS — Like a well-oiled machine, vehicles pulled up to the back entrance of the high school and volunteers loaded them up with boxes of food.

About 12 pallets with 16,000 pounds of food were available for families at a food distribution event on Thursday morning. Milk, eggs, salad, pizza, and fruits and vegetables were handed out, according to Sister Betsy Van Deusen, director of community partnerships for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany.

The event was organized by Catholic Charities, the AFL-CIO-Capital District Area Labor Federation Chapter, CDPHP and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

Van Deusen said the labor organization reached out and said there was a need for food for local students and families during spring break, so they put something together. About 60 people volunteered to help.

“We have students out here. We have faculty members; we have administrators. We have janitors and we have lots of community people that are here to feed their neighbors,” she said.

There was enough food to feed about 500 households, according to Van Deusen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People could also pick up some donated clothes.