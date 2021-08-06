 Skip to main content
Volleyball tournament starts Saturday
Volleyball tournament starts Saturday

LAKE GEORGE — The Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament, which benefits Prospect Center in Queensbury, an affiliate of the Center for Disability Services, will take place this weekend, with play starting at 9 a.m. both days.

Nearly 800 volleyball players and hundreds of spectators from throughout the United States are expected to attend the weekend tournament. The tournament is sponsored by the Times Union and the town of Lake George.

For more than 75 years, Prospect Center has been a leader in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and their families in the region.

