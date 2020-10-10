Virtually brand new: Schools team up to offer option for all-online instruction

Nusskern said she was not faulting the school, which she said has been doing the best it can under extraordinary circumstances.

The other first grader arrives just before 9 a.m. They have a little time in which they chat with each other. She reads a story and then puts up their schedule for the day, Nusskern said.

They do some of the assignments before they have the first Google Meet at about 10:15 a.m., which is for phonics, writing and reading. The lesson is an hour and 15 minutes.

“It is a challenge for them to sit for that amount of time,” she said.

The teacher incorporates a break of a minute or so a few times during the lesson for the children to stretch, according to Nusskern. They take turns using a yoga ball.

After lunch, they have a bit of play time. Then some short online meetings with various subjects, such as music, art, physical education and library.

Nusskern said one of the challenges is for parents to avoid looking over their children’s shoulder and trying to correct their work, such as saying where they need to put a capital letter.

“By my doing that, the teacher doesn’t see what they were able to do independently,” he said.