Virtual sports center proposed for vacant Route 9 parcel in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A virtual sports facility is being proposed for a vacant parcel of land on Route 9 across from Fun Spot in Queensbury.
Luxury Box LLC seeks to build seven separate buildings on a 1-acre wooded lot about 500 feet north of the intersection of Route 9 and Montray Road.
Each building would contain equipment for virtual sports and other games or virtual experiences, according to the application filed with the Queensbury Planning Department.
David Brindle, the developer of the project, said these buildings would be portable structures that would house simulators for golf, soccer, hockey, shooting and other sports. People also could watch movies or sporting events in theater-style seating.
Brindle said he is a sports enthusiast and has been interested in this concept for many years.
“I saw this years ago and I’ve always wanted to get it; so I designed the structure. Now I’ve got the time to get into it,” he said.
The experiences can be rented by the hour, the day or the week, according to Brindle.
Support Local Journalism
“We’re going to have memberships, so people can use it as much as they want. We can also have it where it can go off-site because they’re portable,” he said.
Brindle works for Dean Lally LLC of Queensbury, which makes prefabricated steel columns that are used in schools, hospitals, condominiums, parking garages and other buildings.
“We’re the ones manufacturing the structures. I wanted to have a proof of concept, so I decided to open up a location,” he said.
He did not state the cost of the project.
Five of the six buildings with gaming experiences would be 554 square feet in size. One would be 959 square feet. The building closest to Route 9 would also be 959 square feet and house the main office, restrooms and may offer concessions, according to the application.
About 15,000 square feet of land will be disturbed.
The buildings would be connected by a covered walkway that spans the length of the buildings.
The Queensbury Planning Board will review the application at its meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.