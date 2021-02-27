Virtual meetings may continue after pandemic — but without public comment

During the yearlong foray into livestreaming public meetings, elected officials have watched in horror as people undressed on video and ended a meeting abruptly when viewers unmuted to hurl racial slurs, and there have been multiple instances in which residents showed up in person and demanded to come inside.
“I’d like to get rid of it,” said Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw. “I just don’t like the Zoom meetings, I’ve had enough.”
But some local officials are thinking about continuing livestreams even after they can let the public back into public meetings inside municipal buildings.
The big difference: people would be able watch from afar, but not comment.
“If you are concerned, come to the meeting,” Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff said.
Most public meetings aren’t in-person yet because of the continued spread of coronavirus. But as the vaccine rollout builds up speed, politicians are looking forward to the day they can reopen their doors.
If nothing else, in-person meetings are unlikely to lead to the hundreds of racist remarks that were posted at a Glens Falls police reform plan meeting.
And politicians say they’ve never seen someone take off their clothes and start smoking marijuana during an in-person meeting, as happened on one of Queensbury’s first Zoom meetings. (After that, board members learned how to lock the meeting so that no viewers could be seen.)
Even people who are trying to do the right thing have found online meetings deeply frustrating.
Resident Jim Hooper drove to Moreau Town Hall at 10 p.m. to demand to speak during a Planning Board meeting because he was sick of waiting to be called on.
He had clicked the “raise hand” button on Zoom, but he did not know whether board members knew or would call on him. The board spent an hour deliberating about a project without mentioning that any member of the public wanted to speak, and it appeared that they didn’t even know his hand was up.
“I’m furious I can’t make contact and I jump in my car and run down there,” he said.
They wouldn’t let him in, so he offered a few “choice words,” which included the F-word, and left.
Town officials were sympathetic.
“He did have his hand up and I was going to try to get to him. I was going to inform them (the Planning Board) that we had a hand up,” said Zoning Administrator Jim Martin.
He assured Hooper that the board would set a public hearing date and that there would be enough time for everyone to speak. Martin is hoping that it can be an in-person hearing.
It’s just not easy to communicate online, even when no one is trying to deliberately crash it.
It’s often hard to hear people who are having connection issues.
“Last Friday, a supervisor asked a question. I was having difficulty hearing him, I thought he was referring to another subject, about COVID. I gave an answer … he had a puzzled look on his face. Then someone said, ‘Well, that’s a nice answer, but it wasn’t the question he asked,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall.
The supervisor had actually asked when the Department of Motor Vehicles would open.
The speaker’s image is usually blurry and small, as well, which makes it nearly impossible to read facial expressions.
“The (in-person) impact is greater in my view — you get nonverbal feedback as well as verbal feedback. The public can see who is asking the questions,” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz. “And it’s a lot more of a challenge, as somebody who runs a meeting, when you’re having a public hearing — to ensure the people are coming on (remotely during a virtual meeting), that they’re speaking in the order they raised their hand.”
Whoever is running the meeting almost inevitably must provide tech support.
“You have to remember to mute your computer before you use your phone (if you call in to speak),” Kusnierz said. “And we have people who don’t have high-speed internet.”
Then there’s the times when someone is garbled by a poor connection and must be asked to repeat themselves, or gets kicked out of the meeting when the connection drops and must be let back in. Municipalities must also get the word out about the link for the meeting — usually a long series of numbers and letters that changes every time. Sometimes visitors will click on the wrong link and get frustrated.
Queensbury has tried to combat all this by offering three ways to see and participate in a meeting: on Zoom, on YouTube, and by phone.
YouTube has been the most popular, with meetings getting 30 to 100 views each. The Queensbury Town Board rarely had more than 10 people at a meeting when they were in-person.
In Hartford, where there is limited broadband infrastructure, town meetings never closed to the public. Haff, the town supervisor, counted on the fact that few residents come to the typical meeting. He had a plan for any large showing: the highway superintendent would back two plows out of the garage, which is connected to the Town Board’s meeting room by a door, and residents could wait in the garage for their turn to speak while listening through the open door.
He would like to put the meetings online. He has heard from other town supervisors that a lot more people watch the meetings online than ever came to a meeting in person.
“If we had the broadband available, I think the first priority would be to have it on YouTube where the public could see,” he said.
For now, the Planning Board has resorted to putting a member on speakerphone when necessary, Haff said.
In Fort Ann, where the Town Board has a meeting space so small that it’s a struggle to fit the board and department heads in at a 6-foot distance, meetings have also not been online. They have been recorded for people to listen to later, but no one can come in. People have showed up anyway, Supervisor Sam Hall said.
“We tell them the building, for all practical purposes, is closed,” he said. “It’s a small space. I think people realize (the limitations). But it puts us in a difficult spot.”
Recently, the town got set up for Zoom, though no meetings have been held through Zoom yet. Hall expects to livestream long after the pandemic is over, as an added service to the public.
“My main goal would be for them to have the information, for them to be able to participate from a distance,” he said, adding that he thinks seniors will be reluctant to gather indoors for a long time.
That’s right — with all its flaws, there are some benefits of continuing online meetings.
“I’d much prefer to have the public there in person. It’s much more efficient (for comment),” said Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz. “But I’d like it to be streamed in real time forever.”
Others agreed that they can easily just keep the camera in the corner of the room, streaming.
“Now that we have been doing the streaming, I don’t foresee any hardship. It’s not like we have to learn to do it,” Hall said.
It has led to many more residents watching their government, Kusnierz said.
“I think that any technology we can use that brings local government operations directly to the people that sent us there to represent them is great,” he said.
He thinks it is far easier for the average resident to watch online.
“It makes a lot more efficient use of your time,” he said. “Instead of getting ready, driving there, waiting … you can either view it live or review it at your leisure.”
It could be particularly convenient for people who are caring for children or who don’t have a car, he said.
“Don’t get me wrong, I love to see smiling faces in the audience,” he said. “But this is the next best thing to getting out the business of the government so the public can see.”
