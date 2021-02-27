Virtual meetings may continue after pandemic — but without public comment

“If we had the broadband available, I think the first priority would be to have it on YouTube where the public could see,” he said.

For now, the Planning Board has resorted to putting a member on speakerphone when necessary, Haff said.

In Fort Ann, where the Town Board has a meeting space so small that it’s a struggle to fit the board and department heads in at a 6-foot distance, meetings have also not been online. They have been recorded for people to listen to later, but no one can come in. People have showed up anyway, Supervisor Sam Hall said.

“We tell them the building, for all practical purposes, is closed,” he said. “It’s a small space. I think people realize (the limitations). But it puts us in a difficult spot.”

Recently, the town got set up for Zoom, though no meetings have been held through Zoom yet. Hall expects to livestream long after the pandemic is over, as an added service to the public.

“My main goal would be for them to have the information, for them to be able to participate from a distance,” he said, adding that he thinks seniors will be reluctant to gather indoors for a long time.

That’s right — with all its flaws, there are some benefits of continuing online meetings.