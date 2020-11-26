Virtual job skills training available in December

QUEENSBURY — Local people looking to improve their skills to find jobs can participate in seven free virtual training sessions in December.
The topics covered include resume and cover letter writing, preparing for interviews and using social media.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, visit https://thejoblink.org.
The schedule is as follows:
- Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.: resume and cover letter development;
- Dec. 8 at 11 a.m.: interview preparation;
- Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.: goal setting;
- Dec. 15 at 11 a.m.: transferable skills;
- Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.: completing job applications;
- Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.: social media;
- Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.: overcoming barriers to employment.
The idea for the sessions grew out of meetings of employment training directors in the 11 counties of the Capital Region, including Warren County, which started in April in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These officials met every week to discuss challenges, share best practices, resources, and plan innovative ways to provide services to job seekers in the Capital Region despite the limitations caused by the health emergency, according to a news release.
The counties had various areas of expertise and began hosting online training sessions in October.
“This plan allowed for a wider segment of the population in the Capital Region to have access to more information that will help them obtain and retain jobs,” said Liza Ochsendorf, Warren County’s director of employment and training.
