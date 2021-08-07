Violin and piano recital set for Park Theater

GLENS FALLS — The Summerland Music Society will present a performance by two renowned New York City-based musicians on Thursday at the Park Theater.

Pianist Eric Sedgwick and violinist Bryan Hernandez-Luch will collaborate on the program, which will include the music of Brahms, Sarastate, Kreisler and Still, according to a news release.

The performance is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.

Hernandez-Luch has performed with symphonies across the country, including those in Detroit, Cleveland and Atlanta. He has also made appearances on "The Tonight Show," "Saturday Night Live" and the "Today" show.

Sedgwick has served as the rehearsal pianist for the Boston Symphony Orchestra and has played alongside Leona Mitchell, Sanford Sylvan and Marni Nixon. He is also a vocal coach at the Manhattan School of Music and the faculty collaborative pianist for the Tanglewood Music Center.

Reservations for Thursday's concert are required. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Seating will be at socially distanced tables for parties of eight or fewer.

To make a reservation visit parktheatergf.com or call 518-792-1150. A $10 donation is suggested.

