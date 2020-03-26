Villages put elections on hold, make changes in operations

“The village can cover a few months (of bills) with its fund balance, but if people aren’t working, how that does that affect their tax payments?” Bogle asked.

The board can still meet, and will have to do so in April to pay the village’s monthly bills, Bogle said. Under the state’s open meeting law, the public must able to view the meeting but doesn’t have to be able to comment. The village’s technical person, Jim Sweeney, may stream the meeting live on a digital platform such as Facebook, Bogle said.

“Most people in the village have internet access,” Bogle said.

The terms of three village officials — Bogle and trustees Amy Mantzey Walsh and Steve Robertson — end this year. All are running unopposed to continue. Village Justice Scott Lucey, also unopposed, has to be elected for one more year to complete the unexpired term of retired village Justice Phil Sica. Terms could be extended for one month to allow for the monthly meeting, April 28 election, and a reorganization meeting on May 1.

If it passed, the firehouse project will be set back a month, Bogle said. The village will have an architect do a final rendering so that the project can go out to bid. Construction would start in the fall.

