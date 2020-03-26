Villages put elections on hold, make changes in operations

CAMBRIDGE — The governor’s executive order that postponed village elections until April 28 left the village of Cambridge’s firehouse referendum hanging as well.
Village residents were to decide on March 18 whether the village should build a new firehouse. If they approved, the village planned to take out a $3.7 million, 25-year bond to pay for it.
The delayed referendum has affected progress on the village 2020-2021 budget, which must be adopted by May 1.
“We only had one budget workshop” before the original election date, said village Mayor Carman Bogle. “We were waiting to see whether the firehouse passed.” The trustees planned to keep a $100,000 payment, due to come off the budget this year, and add $119,000 to cover the first firehouse loan payment in 2021.
The board must hold a second public budget hearing, but as things stand now, “we can’t hold a public hearing because the public can’t gather,” Bogle said. If the April 28 election proceeds as scheduled, the village will have only three days to arrange for a hearing and approve a budget. Tax bills will go out as usual in mid-May, with payments due by the end of June.
Village Clerk Lance Wang said the village is waiting for administrative guidance on whether the deadline for adopting a budget will be extended. That could delay the mailing of tax bills.
“The village can cover a few months (of bills) with its fund balance, but if people aren’t working, how that does that affect their tax payments?” Bogle asked.
The board can still meet, and will have to do so in April to pay the village’s monthly bills, Bogle said. Under the state’s open meeting law, the public must able to view the meeting but doesn’t have to be able to comment. The village’s technical person, Jim Sweeney, may stream the meeting live on a digital platform such as Facebook, Bogle said.
“Most people in the village have internet access,” Bogle said.
The terms of three village officials — Bogle and trustees Amy Mantzey Walsh and Steve Robertson — end this year. All are running unopposed to continue. Village Justice Scott Lucey, also unopposed, has to be elected for one more year to complete the unexpired term of retired village Justice Phil Sica. Terms could be extended for one month to allow for the monthly meeting, April 28 election, and a reorganization meeting on May 1.
If it passed, the firehouse project will be set back a month, Bogle said. The village will have an architect do a final rendering so that the project can go out to bid. Construction would start in the fall.
“I was sad not to see the election happen,” Bogle said. “It took a lot of time to get the firehouse on the ballot.”
The village Department of Public Works’ two full-time employees are staying home unless there’s a need, such as plowing Monday’s snowfall, Bogle said. The village police force, which also serves Greenwich, is “focusing on major crimes,” she said. Courts are closed for 45 days.
“They’ll have a backlog of cases when they reopen,” Bogle said.
Bogle said people have been calling her with “a lot of misinformation.” She directed residents to the federal, state and county websites, accessible through the village website, https://v3.cambridgeny.gov/, for accurate updates.
“The important thing is that everybody stays healthy and well,” Bogle said.
The village election in Greenwich was also postponed. The terms of village Mayor Pam Fuller, Trustee and Deputy Mayor Cathy Brown, and village Justice Barbara Roberts expire this year. No one filed to run against them and they’ve agreed to continue in office, Fuller said.
Trustee Maureen Edsforth planned to step down but will stay until the election. Someone has filed to replace her, Fuller said.
The village’s 2020-21 budget is “on its normal schedule,” Fuller said. “We’ve already submitted a tentative budget to the clerk. We may have to hold a virtual public hearing. The fiscal year starts on June 1, and that hasn’t changed.”
The delayed election “is just one of the changes we’re all adjusting to,” Fuller said. “Our concern is to keep everyone safe.”
The village office is closed to the public, Fuller said. The village clerk, treasurer and deputy treasurer are reporting to work but at different times so only one of them is present, she said. Residents can put their bill payments through the mail slot in the door.
The DPW is scheduling half its workers on alternate days so that if one falls ill and co-workers go into quarantine, the other workers are still available, Fuller said. One police officer and Police Chief Sgt. Robert Danko are on duty at a time but are staying separate, she said. Firefighters have their own protocols to prevent exposure and are coordinating with the rescue squad. For example, firefighters will go to a car accident but will let the rescue squad handle calls for sick people, Fuller said.
Village officials are worried about the economic impact of the epidemic.
“I don’t know what we’ll do about that,” Fuller said. “We’re not really concerned about the elections. We’ll have them at some point. I think it’s going to be OK. We have so many other things to worry about.”
