Village's long history of banking comes to an end

FORT EDWARD — For the first time since 1851, there is no bank in the village of Fort Edward.

Glens Falls National Bank closed its Fort Edward branch at 159 Broadway on Nov. 30, consolidating its banking services with another branch less than a mile north.

“We are proud to continue serving this community and our local customer base from 343 Broadway, which has undergone some enhancements,” said Dori McDannold, the marketing manager at Glens Falls National. “We intend to list for sale our building at 159 Broadway after the first of the year.”

The bank’s sign came down on Dec. 1, marking the end of 170 years of banking in the village.

“That was sad. It was sad that it happened so fast,” said Town and Village Historian R. Paul McCarty, standing next to the vacant brick bank building.

McCarty walked down Terminal Lane, which used to be called Bank Lane back when Fort Edward National Bank was established by the Wing family in 1851.

The Wing family was very active in the early settlement of Washington County and founded the town of Queensbury in 1762. The Wings enjoyed enormous wealth and connection and had a great amount of land.

Daniel Wood Wing, along with a group of local investors, founded the National Bank of Fort Edward in 1851. His cousin, Asahel Richard Wing, became a bank director and its head cashier. Asahel’s son, Asel, continued the family banking tradition in Fort Edward until 1927, according to information provided by McCarty.

The Bank of Fort Edward was chartered with a capital of $125,000, according to the book “History of Washington County.”

Also in 1851, at the same time Fort Edward National was being established, Daniel Wood Wing’s son Halsey Rogers Wing, and brother, Abraham Wing III, along with Halsey Rogers (Daniel’s brother in law), joined a group of investors to found Glens Falls National Bank in downtown Glens Falls.

For the first 99 years, Glens Falls National Bank conducted its public business from a single office in Glens Falls, according to a publication produced by the institution for its 135th anniversary in 1986.

In 1950, however, the officers and directors decided to begin a program of expansion and looked to Washington County for its first branch office.

Ironically, the first branch acquired by the Glens Falls National Bank was the Fort Edward National Bank, an original Wing institution as well.

In 1963, Glens Falls National built another Washington County branch at 343 Broadway in the town of Fort Edward, and eventually built many branches throughout Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

For several years, business was conducted out of the original Fort Edward National Bank structure, but in 1970 Glens Falls National decided to construct a new building.

“Plans to move in by June 1971 were foiled when demolition experts were stopped cold in their efforts to tear down the old vault,” according to the 135th anniversary publication. “Built to withstand efforts to destroy it, it withstood all modern procedures.”

Bank officials finally decided to bury the vault.

The new Fort Edward office of Glens Falls National Bank was officially opened on July 21, 1971. Additional land was purchased in order to allow for a drive-thru window.

McCarty stopped halfway up Terminal Lane to point out where the front door to the original Fort Edward Bank once stood. He pointed to the approximate location of the buried vault.

“This was called Bank Lane and the bank was always a hangout for local kids and other people,” said McCarty. “It was a favorite hangout for the kids and a few adults in the 1950s and 1960s.”

McCarty recalls when the original bank was torn down around in the 1970s, just before he graduated from college. During a visit home, he went to the construction site. The bank was gone but the vault was still standing.

He looked into the hole and found bank ledgers from 1892 hand-written in big, beautiful script. They were preserved in a dirty, dusty canvas.

“I kind of broke the law,” McCarty admits. “I went over the barricade, down into the hole and retrieved a couple items.”

Those ledgers are now on display at the Old Fort House Museum, where McCarty serves as executive director.

He recalled when part of Terminal Lane was trenched in order to rebuild Route 4 in 2007 and 2008. They found the vault.

“This is the toughest part of my job, and it’s happened over and over and over again,” McCarty said. “If you think about all the institutions, service organizations, etc., in Fort Edward that have gone away, and I get called upon to pick up a few of the remnants and archive them.”

McCarty doesn’t know what kind of business will move into the building, but he doesn’t think it will be another bank.

“Banking has changed today,” he said. “You can get a check and you can just photograph it with your phone and deposit it, and it’s all said and done. So a lot of things in the way of banking have changed.”

