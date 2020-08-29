Village's COVID-19 inspector takes stern, friendly approach

“I just want to hang back and see how things flow,” LaBelle said, before filling out a form noting the violation.

Prior to becoming the village’s COVID inspector, LaBelle was finishing up classes to become a state-licensed home inspector when he caught wind of an open code enforcement position in Lake George.

He submitted a resume and received an interview with Mayor Robert Blais and village trustees a short time later.

The idea was broached about possibly inspecting businesses for COVID violations, and though he was trained in construction, LaBelle said he was eager to accept the position.

“I’ve been trained in methodical, detailed inspection, and although my inspection background is in construction, I was more than willing to accept the challenge,” he said.

LaBelle explained that he knows the difficulties business owners have been facing this summer because of the pandemic, and he takes that understanding with him when carrying out his work.

Proprietors are not only concerned about following the guidelines, but the village has been consistently busy. Major nearby attractions, like Great Escape, have never opened, LaBelle pointed out.