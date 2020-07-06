Village to close Lake Avenue Park in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The village will close Lake Avenue Park following a number of complaints in the area and concerns of how to enforce state mandate regulations put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-foot waterfront will close Thursday following numerous complaints of misuse, noise, public intoxication and vandalism, according to a news release from the village.

There are also financial concerns about how the village will enforce numerous regulations put in place by the state because of the pandemic, including reducing capacity and ensuring people are wearing masks in areas difficult to maintain social distancing.

“It has become impossible to enforce and regulate a beach that size,” Mayor Robert Blais said in a statement. “Motels in the area will have to send their guests to Shepard Park.”

The village transformed the area into a park and launch site for kayaks and canoes around 10 years ago after state regulations made it financially impossible to operate the waterfront as a public beach.

Village officials will consider a reopening date in the future. The area will be weeded and refurbished while the park is closed.

