Village: Shepard Park Beach has 'impeccable' safety record

LAKE GEORGE — Village officials on Monday defended the safety record of Shepard Park Beach, following a drowning that occurred just north of the beach this weekend.

A 19-year-old New Jersey man was found unresponsive at around 4:30 p.m. Friday near a series of private docks owned by the town and village just north of the beach.

The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital and later died.

But the beach itself has an "impeccable record of safety," according to the village statement.

The town pays 10 lifeguards to monitor the beach in a shared expenses agreement with the village and has been rotating staff in accordance with Department of Health guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The docks where the victim was found are chained off and marked with "No Trespassing" signs, according to the village's statement.

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing, according to a Sunday night release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

A fence has been added this year as well as additional security to monitor the beach when it's closed, according to the village.

"Our Shepard Park beach has an impeccable record of safety, hosting thousands annually including two huge Polar Swims," the statement says.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

