Village resident wants to make Hudson Falls 'great again'

HUDSON FALLS — When Agnes Kearon takes her dog for a walk around the village of Hudson Falls, she can't help but notice the amount of empty storefronts, vacant buildings and trash littered in the yards of many houses.

In response, Kearon decided that it is time to do something about it. She started a group called "Let's Make Hudson Falls Great Again" on Facebook this past Friday. Since Monday, the group has grown to over 40 followers.

The group will meet at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls at 10 a.m. on Saturday. From there, they will walk around the village and discuss what a group of concerned citizens can do to help Hudson Falls.

Kearon grew up in Fort Ann, and she came back to the area three years ago after having lived in Massachusetts and Saratoga Springs. She found an affordable house in Hudson Falls, which, coincidentally, she bought from a house flipper who had saved the building from dereliction, during which it stood vacant for 15 years.

There are many buildings that need saving in Hudson Falls, according to Kearon.

"I want to find teams, clubs, organizations, individuals, anyone. It takes a village," Kearon said on Monday.

While walking in the vicinity of Juckett Park and Main Street, it is not hard to find the things that Kearon is talking about: trash in people's yards and on the streets, rows of vacant storefronts and abandoned buildings.

Kernon said she wants to bring people together to communicate and to start cleaning the village.

She has contacted the Village Hall a few times, but it is difficult to get in touch with the mayor as he is part-time, she said.

She said she hopes she can work with village officials to help lead and facilitate projects in the village, and she's hoping money from the American Rescue Plan Act might help.

"I would like to organize a cleanup of the village, and maybe these funds could help with that," she said.

Washington County received nearly $12 million in pandemic relief funds. The county received the first half last June and will be receiving the second half this June. Counties and municipalities are seeing how best these funds can be used to heal damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Vacant buildings and empty storefronts is not unique to Hudson Falls," said Bill Nikas, president of Phoenix Rising, a village initiative focused on revitalizing Hudson Falls.

"You go into Glens Falls and you'll see empty storefronts too," he said.

Nikas said owners of these buildings should make the vacant buildings less ugly and more appealing to potential buyers.

"There are a lot of great businesses in Hudson Falls. Some businesses folded during the pandemic. When businesses go, the owners of buildings should make sure they beautify the building," Nikas said.

Some of the vacant buildings and storefronts on and near Main Street have been neglected and are, therefore, run down.

He said the village is currently looking for what's called a quality-of-life officer, someone who issues warnings to those who may leave furniture in the front of buildings or trash in their yards.

"The village has been without a code enforcer for two years now as well. You'll see, once we have one, there will be a lot of changes."

Kernon said she does not want to shame people about some of the conditions of people's front yards.

"I want to find out what is causing all this stuff in these yards," she said. "Do you have a physical or mental disability? Or is it a vendetta against the neighbors?"

Nikas said he is not opposed to working with Kernon.

"Let's Make Hudson Falls Great Again" will take a 2-mile route throughout the village starting on Main Street.

According to the group's Facebook page, Kernon hopes the group will "share observations, inspire ideas, socialize and schedule upcoming events and actions."

She hopes she can get as many people as she can involved at the next Village Board meeting on April 11.

If it rains on Saturday, Kernon said the group will meet in the Sandy Hill Arts Center on Main Street at the same time.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

