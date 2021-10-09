Village officials hear update on cleanup of collapsed house

CAMBRIDGE — The owner of a collapsed house at 49 Academy St. is due back in court on Oct. 25, after requesting a 20-day adjournment for time to take down what’s left of the structure.

Village Mayor Carman Bogle said the owner wants to raze the remaining walls but hasn’t announced a plan to clear the rubble, which includes timbers, siding and large sheets of particle board. Neighbors have complained about the smell of mold from the rain-soaked wood.

Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Matt Toleman said the situation will have to be resolved before the snow season. The owners of the house immediately to the south can’t use their driveway until the collapsed building is down, and village plows can’t clear snow if their cars are in the street, he said.

In other village business:

The steel structure of the new firehouse should be installed later this month, Bogle reported. Most of the underground work is done and the floor is in progress. Once the structure is enclosed, interior work can be completed over the winter, she said. Fire Chief Nash Alexander said the fire department is going through the storage areas at the old firehouse and disposing of equipment that has reached the end of its useful life. Bogle encouraged him to save any items with historical value for display at the new station.

The village ended the fiscal year with a $256,000 surplus, although it spent $234,000 for air packs the next month, Bogle reported. A grant that would cover the cost of the air packs is still a possibility, she said. Also, the new LED streetlights saved the village $10,000.

Village officials noted the scheduled ribbon-cutting on Saturday to reopen the village’s covered footbridge. The much-loved green bridge, which spans the Owl Kill in front of the former Jerome B. Rice Seed Company buildings, was removed in 2017 when streambank erosion threatened its safety. Bogle said the village accepted the bridge as a gift in order to preserve and restore it. Having a publicly owned bridge on private property puts the village in an uncomfortable situation, she said. She and Kara Lais, the village attorney, are talking with the Community Partnership with the goal of transferring ownership to the nonprofit organization.

