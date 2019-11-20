{{featured_button_text}}
Boil water

WHITEHALL — The village's water system is back up and running after pressure issues that began Monday night, but a boil water order is now in effect, Mayor Phil Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith said it could be a couple of days. 

The order is for all users in the village water system. "(B)ottled water should be used for drinking or cooking, or tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes (and then allowed to cool) before consumption/use in cooking," according to a notice on the village's website.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 518-499-1575.

