Village of Whitehall asks for water conservation as system leak is repaired

WHITEHALL — Village of Whitehall water system users are being asked to conserve water until a "major leak" has been repaired.

Also, a boil-water advisory has been issued for users of the village water system until further notice.

The village's Department of Public Works issued a water emergency notice for all users on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, village officials added the boil-water notice and said they had located the leak.

"Users may notice low to no water pressure" during repair, depending on location, and are asked to conserve water until the leak is fixed, officials stated.