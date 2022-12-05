 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Village of Whitehall asks for water conservation as system leak is repaired

  • 0

WHITEHALL — Village of Whitehall water system users are being asked to conserve water until a "major leak" has been repaired.

Also, a boil-water advisory has been issued for users of the village water system until further notice.

The village's Department of Public Works issued a water emergency notice for all users on Monday morning. On Monday afternoon, village officials added the boil-water notice and said they had located the leak.

"Users may notice low to no water pressure" during repair, depending on location, and are asked to conserve water until the leak is fixed, officials stated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Warnock holds rally at Georgia Tech

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News