Village of Whitehall asks for water conservation as system leak is located, repaired

WHITEHALL — Village of Whitehall water system users are being asked to conserve water until a "major leak" has been located and repaired.

The village's Department of Public Works issued a water emergency notice for all users on Monday morning.

Due to the leak still being investigated and located, "users may notice low to no water pressure" and are asked to conserve water until the leak is fixed, the notice states.

The Department of Public Works is asking all users to check areas around their homes or businesses for evidence of any water leak or pooling of water. Evidence of a leak should be reported immediately to DPW foreman Steve Brock at 518-320-5024.