Village of Lake George sets public hearing to opt out of marijuana sales

LAKE GEORGE — The village of Lake George has begun the process to opt out of allowing marijuana sales.

The Village Board on Monday voted to set a public hearing for Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m. on a local law to prohibit the sales and request that the state’s Cannabis Control Board not issue any dispensary licenses for on-site consumption in the village.

The board’s decision comes on the heels of a meeting last month in which people spoke out against allowing marijuana sales, saying that it went against the family-friendly atmosphere that Lake George is trying to portray.

Resident Tucker Mogren spoke virtually at Monday’s meeting and said that the same criticism could be made of alcohol and tobacco and they are sold in the village. He also wanted the village to consider the long-term financial implications of opting out. By making that decision, the village forgoes any sales tax revenue from the sale of the drug.

Village Mayor Robert Blais said any revenue that the village collects would be shared between the village and the town. The village would receive 0.5% — regardless of whether the marijuana was sold in the village or the town.

He said he is not sure how much revenue the village would see from marijuana sales.

Board member John Root said after hearing the comments at the public meeting, he would like to opt out and maybe revisit the issue after six months.

Root said most of the comments at the meeting were about consumption of the drug and not sales. Wherever people can smoke tobacco cigarettes, they can smoke marijuana.

“It is a strong odor and it carries and it’s repulsive to some people,” he said.

Perhaps the village could come up with some guidelines about no-smoking areas, Root added.

Deputy Mayor John Earl said the village does have some tobacco-free areas such as part of Shepard Park.

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do about somebody walking down the sidewalk smoking anything,” he said.

“That’s legal,” interjected Root. “You can’t smoke crack.”

Blais said he only got a couple letters in favor of allowing marijuana sales. One letter was from an attorney representing a local resident and business owner who wanted to open a cannabis distribution center.

Towns and villages that opt out can opt back in. However, they cannot opt out later if they do not do it now.

The board agreed that the best course of action was to opt out and see what happens in other municipalities.

“Let’s see the pitfalls other communities face. We’ll know more going into it,” said board member Ray Perry.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

