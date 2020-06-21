You are the owner of this article.
Village of Lake George proposes new animal restrictions
LAKE GEORGE — Residents in the village may soon be limited in the number of pets they can own.

A proposed law would prohibit owning more than three dogs or three cats in one household and ensure all animals are kept in an occupied residence.

The village has received a number of complaints regarding an "excessive" number of animals, Mayor Robert Blais said during Tuesday's Village Board Meeting. 

"We've had a number of complaints about an excessive number of cats at residences and we've also had them about an excessive number of dogs," he said.

Animals left in vacant houses have also been a problem, Blais said.

The law would require any residence with animals to also be occupied by a person.

"That's one of the problems we had," Blais said. "We had a vacant house with several cats in it."

In addition, the proposed law would also require cats to be leashed and designate an individual to enforce the city's animal ordinances.

The villages Dog Control Office and peace officers are currently tasked with upholding the law. The peace officers program, however, has been been suspended this year over budget concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.  

A public hearing on the proposed law has yet to be scheduled, but the board may take the issue up as early as next month, Blais said. 

The Village Board is expected to meet July 20. 

Robert Blais

Mayor Robert Blais said the village has received a number of complaints regarding an "excessive" amounts of animals. 
