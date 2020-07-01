Village of Lake George hires COVID-19 inspector

LAKE GEORGE — The village has hired a "COVID-19 inspector" to ensure all businesses are complying with state guidelines during the pandemic.
Troy LaBelle was hired by the Village Board during a special session on Wednesday. He will work part-time and report directly to Mayor Robert Blais and Zoning and Planning Administrator Dan Barusch.
“Our community hosts guests from all over the world, and we must insure that they find Lake George is clean, safe and following the state’s guidelines,” Blais said in a statement.
LaBelle will begin periodic inspections over the next two weeks.
His hiring comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week warned municipalities to increase enforcement of COVID protocols or risk being shut down.
Inspections will be unannounced, and those businesses found in violation will receive a warning and a follow-up inspection.
Repeat offenders, however, will be issued an appearance ticket.
Businesses with three or more violations could have their village business license revoked.
Last month, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, working with the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce, rolled out a "Health and Safety Pledge" badge program.
The badge is displayed by businesses that follow guidelines put in place by the state's Department of Health, signifying it is a safe place for visitors.
LaBelle will be paid with funds the village saved from canceling a number of special events this year because of the pandemic.
The annual summer concert series and weekly firework displays have been cut, as has the village's peace officers program.
Last month, the Village Board moved to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks display because of safety concerns.
The show was expected to cost the village around $10,000.
