Village of Lake George hires COVID-19 inspector

LAKE GEORGE — The village has hired a "COVID-19 inspector" to ensure all businesses are complying with state guidelines during the pandemic.

Troy LaBelle was hired by the Village Board during a special session on Wednesday. He will work part-time and report directly to Mayor Robert Blais and Zoning and Planning Administrator Dan Barusch.

“Our community hosts guests from all over the world, and we must insure that they find Lake George is clean, safe and following the state’s guidelines,” Blais said in a statement.

LaBelle will begin periodic inspections over the next two weeks.

His hiring comes after Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week warned municipalities to increase enforcement of COVID protocols or risk being shut down.

Inspections will be unannounced, and those businesses found in violation will receive a warning and a follow-up inspection.

Repeat offenders, however, will be issued an appearance ticket.

Businesses with three or more violations could have their village business license revoked.