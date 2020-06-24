Village of Lake George extends deadline to pay taxes
0 comments

Village of Lake George extends deadline to pay taxes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Village extends tax deadline

LAKE GEORGE — The village has extended the deadline to pay local taxes without facing a penalty.

Residents have until July 21 to deliver or mail their local property tax bill in without receiving the normal penalty.

Those looking to mail their bill in must make sure the envelope is postmarked by July 21 to avoid paying the fee.

Village Mayor Robert Blais, meanwhile, extended his emergency declaration last week until July 18. The declaration was first approved in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village will continue to adhere to its COVID-19 response plan until the order expires.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News