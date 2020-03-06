Village of Lake George decides not to raise parking fees after revenue boost

LAKE GEORGE — Visitors to Lake George won't be seeing an increase in parking fees later this year after all.
The village's need to pay for its new wastewater treatment plant had prompted Mayor Robert Blais to propose increasing some parking meter fees to $3 an hour, from $2 an hour.
That revenue would help increase funds from the Beach Road parking lot that the village of Lake George and Warren County co-own, with the additional revenue to be put toward the debt for the new state-ordered sewer plant.
The county received $67,000 in revenue from its portion of the till at the village's busiest parking lot last year, and the revenue has been trending up.
The county Board of Supervisors had agreed to give up to $100,000 a year for 10 years from its share of that revenue to help pay for the wastewater plant project.
Blais amended that request this week to up to $75,000, after the town of Lake George agreed to put $32,500 annually toward the project.
That will negate the need to increase parking fees to raise more revenue, the mayor explained.
"We worked on our budget some more and we had some unexpected revenue from the town of Lake George," Blais said. "That will help us so we won't need to raise the parking fees."
Blais said a survey had showed the village's parking rates were well below those of many resort destinations.
Work has begun on the $24 million replacement wastewater treatment plant, which the state ordered the village to build.
It will replace a 1930s-era plant that was found to release an excessive amount of nitrates into West Brook, a major lake tributary, which can cause algal blooms that degrade Lake George's water quality.
The new plant must be operating by August 2021 to comply with the state directive.
The village has been trying to avoid going over the state property tax cap, and village officials hope $15.4 million in state and federal funding combined with the village's budgeting will help them avoid a major tax hike for the village's residents and businesses.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com