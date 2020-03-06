Village of Lake George decides not to raise parking fees after revenue boost

LAKE GEORGE — Visitors to Lake George won't be seeing an increase in parking fees later this year after all.

The village's need to pay for its new wastewater treatment plant had prompted Mayor Robert Blais to propose increasing some parking meter fees to $3 an hour, from $2 an hour.

That revenue would help increase funds from the Beach Road parking lot that the village of Lake George and Warren County co-own, with the additional revenue to be put toward the debt for the new state-ordered sewer plant.

The county received $67,000 in revenue from its portion of the till at the village's busiest parking lot last year, and the revenue has been trending up.

The county Board of Supervisors had agreed to give up to $100,000 a year for 10 years from its share of that revenue to help pay for the wastewater plant project.

Blais amended that request this week to up to $75,000, after the town of Lake George agreed to put $32,500 annually toward the project.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That will negate the need to increase parking fees to raise more revenue, the mayor explained.