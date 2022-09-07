Village of Greenwich to hold public discussion about potential downtown improvement grant

GREENWICH — A public workshop is set for next week in the village of Greenwich to discuss how its downtown area may benefit from a grant.

After the town and village of Greenwich were awarded the Brownfield Opportunity Area designation through a joint effort in 2019, the area became eligible for more grant opportunities, said Norabelle Greenberger, a senior planner for LaBella Associates.

The village of Greenfield is now applying for a NY Forward program grant for between $2.25 to $4.5 million. The NY Forward grant is a smaller scale version of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant, according to Greenberger.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Argyle Brewing Company at 1 Main St., Greenwich.

Representatives from Greenberger's organization, LaBella Associates, are facilitating the conversation and are providing grant writing services.

The workshop is the culmination of a year-and-a-half of discussions between the community and representatives from the village and town of Greenwich.

Greenberger said that a momentum has been ongoing during this time as priority projects have been outlined and surveyed by the community.

These include better and more access points to the Batten Kill, streetscape improvements and the restoration of the Village Hall.

Greenberger also mentioned public projects such as the restoration of buildings along Main Street in the downtown area.

The deadline for the application is Sept. 23, at which point three smaller municipalities will be chosen in the Capital Region.

The recipients of the grant will be announced by the end of the year.

Greenberger said after the recipients are announced, there will be six more months of discussions and planning as to how to allocate the money to which projects.

The state has allocated $100 million for the first round of NY Forward. Each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils will have the option of recommending two communities for $4.5 million NY Forward awards, or three communities, one of which will receive $4.5 million and two will be awarded $2.25 million.