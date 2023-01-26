Village of Fort Edward to hold public hearing to dissolve police department

FORT EDWARD — A public hearing will be held Feb. 6 by Village Board members to discuss dissolving the Fort Edward Police Department.

Dissolving the department was a topic of discussion at the September board meeting, and one of the driving forces for dissolving the department is the lack of retention of officers.

At a special meeting on Jan. 11, the board accepted the resignations of officers Joe DeAngelo and Morgan Brown as both are starting new positions with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The proposed resolution states that the abolishment of the department was not an easy decision.

“The board of trustees has studied the continuance of the village of Fort Edward Police Department, which has suffered from staffing and leadership shortages; and whereas, the board of trustees has arrived at the difficult decision to consider abolishing the village of Fort Edward Police Department,” the resolution read. “... The Village Board finds that the proposed local law and the abolishment of the village of Fort Edward Police Department to be in the best interests of the residents, inhabitants and guests of the people of the village of Fort Edward.”

At the Jan. 11 special meeting, Mayor Matthew Traver said he had discussions with both Fort Edward Police Chief Phil Lindsey and Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy about the office space at the back of the village and town office building.

“I spoke with Chief Lindsey and Sheriff Murphy and originally they said they didn’t need the space and everything could be done at the county. After several talks over the weeks they said that they may need one room in case of any walk-ins or (to) take a statement rather than sitting in a police vehicle,” he said about the possible transition.

The Feb. 6 public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m.