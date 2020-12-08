Village of Fort Edward starting police reform process

FORT EDWARD — The village is collecting comments and deciding on volunteers for a state-mandated review of its police policies, village Police Chief Justin Derway said Monday.

At the Village Board's monthly meeting, Derway told the board that a public comment period is open until Dec. 31. Comments can be emailed to policereform@villageoffortedward.com, or delivered to the village office at 118 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A “pretty good group of people” are interested in being on the policy review committee, he said, but he wants to wait until after Jan. 1 to hold meetings.

Derway said he’s talking with other municipalities in the area about challenges they’ve had with their committees, such as meeting transparency and diversity of members.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, signed in June, requires all municipalities with a law enforcement agency to form a diverse committee to review the agency’s policies, especially those related to use of force and racial bias, and plan to implement reforms. The deadline is April 1.

In other business:

Derway reported that he has candidates for one full-time and several part-time openings on the force. COVID-19 has interrupted training and caused a general shortage of candidates, he said. Some of the existing part-time officers are signing up for extra shifts to help cover.

Where will people coming to Village Court wait until their case is called? Village Attorney Matt Fuller said the courtroom doesn’t have room to keep people safely apart. People were waiting outside while the weather was good, but some defendants don’t have cars where they can shelter or technology so they can attend court remotely, Fuller said. Officer Joe DeAngelo suggested the village barn behind the courtroom. The barn is unheated but is protection from the elements, he said.

The board discussed state grant programs to aid downtown businesses. Mayor Matthew Traver said he liked the county micro-enterprise program, funded by the state, which would allow the village to receive funds and re-grant them to businesses for equipment purchases. Traver said he’s heard from several downtown businesses who found that working outdoors over the summer was hard on their equipment.

The board approved a bid from Dale Morgan Logging, of Lake George, to remove trees around the town watershed in Moreau. Village forester Gary Hill said he was satisfied with the quoted prices. The income will pay for 200 new trees to be planted in the spring.

