Village of Fort Edward seeks grant to rehabilitate buildings at 138-140 Broadway

FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Village Board held a public hearing on Wednesday on its application for Restore NY funding to redevelop the dilapidated property at 138-140 Broadway.

The attached buildings have been vacant and foreclosed upon by Washington County after more than 15 years of neglected maintenance and repairs, according to the resolution.

Mayor Matthew Traver said the village sought funding in the sixth round of Restore NY state grants. However, Fort Edward did not have control of the properties at the time. The buildings were still owned by the bank and Washington County took over the property and made the village whole on the taxes.

Now, the village is seeking funding in the seventh round.

“It looks like we're going to pay them back the funds of the sale of the property like the town did with the Grand Union property for Market 32," Traver said, referring to the property at 354 Broadway that sat vacant for 13 years until Market 32 opened in 2017.

Traver said that the back taxes on the Broadway property could be wiped by the county with an agreement — much like was done with Grand Union on that buildings.

Traver said officials from Empire State Development, which administers the Restore NY program, spoke with the village and said that these buildings seem to be a "good fit" for funding.

Jim Thatcher of C.T. Male Associates in Glens Falls said the ballpark estimate for the project to rehabilitate the building is $400,000 to $600,000. He said the village was likely to benefit from the grant by applying for a smaller amount. The maximum a municipality can apply for with the Restore NY grant is $2 million.

"We don't have anyone lined up to take the property so the village is going to initially clean up the buildings and issue a request for qualifications and have a developer come in and finish the project, own it, and manage it as two private buildings," Thatcher said. "It would be for asbestos, re-stabilizing, and demo of debris inside to kind of get the building shovel ready for developers."

Other business

The board accepted the resignations of police officers Joe DeAngelo and Morgan Brown. One full-time is officer on staff but he is serving overseas with the National Guard until late June into early July, according to Traver. Both DeAngelo and Brown are starting new positions with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Fifteen to 16 hours of work has been put into cleaning up the village waterfront property, according to board member Gary Hill, a forestry consultant for the village of Fort Edward. This includes excavating a fallen tree among other debris cleanup on the property.