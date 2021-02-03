Village of Fort Edward eyes grant for infrastructure improvements

FORT EDWARD — The village would like to apply for a federal grant to help with the cost of waterline improvements and road and sidewalk repair at the south end of the village, but residents need to respond to an income survey that will determine whether the project is eligible.
Consultant Jim Thatcher, with CT Male Associates, said only 19 of 29 households of Moon, Edward, Montgomery and Old Fort streets have replied.
To qualify for the grant, the village must show that the project will benefit primarily low- and moderate-income people.
Village trustees and village Clerk-Treasurer Peter Amorosi, a retired postal worker who used to deliver mail in the neighborhood, said they’d be willing to go over the list of non-respondents and reach out to them.
The deadline for the application is March 5, with a maximum grant of $1 million.
The Community Development Block Grant program, which would fund the project, disburses federal Housing and Urban Development funds through the state of New York. Thatcher said the program is competitive, but the village has received at least five infrastructure grants through the program in the last 10 years. If successful, the village would have two years to complete the project.
Trustee Peter Williams asked if the grant would include money for an archaeological survey, because the project is in an area that has been occupied since the 18th century. Thatcher said it would be covered, but since most of the work will be done on ground that has already been disturbed, the need should be minimal.
The board approved applying for the infrastructure grant.
Thatcher encouraged the village to apply for a microenterprise grant, also in the CBDG program, to support local businesses.
Small businesses can receive up to $35,000 each for expenses such as equipment purchases.
Given the average grant size, four to six businesses could benefit, he said. Thatcher recommended the board meet with local business owners and find out what they would want from the grant.
In other business:
- The board discussed how it could recoup overdue taxes and money it spent to prevent collapse of a building at 140 Broadway. Code Enforcement Officer Dave Armando said that building and its neighbor at 138 Broadway have roof and floor damage in some upstairs apartments. Village Attorney Matt Fuller said the out-of-state owner has disappeared. The county could sell the building for back taxes, but Fuller said the county probably won’t hold a tax auction this year. He suggested asking the county sheriff to “perform an execution” and auction the property. The village can bid for what it’s owed. If anyone bids higher, the village gets its money back, Fuller said.
- Fuller said it appears several houses in Moreau are receiving free water from the village water system, which has a reservoir in that town, but he couldn’t find any maps showing the lines or written agreements confirming the arrangement. Water plant operator Benny Miller said he believes two houses were given free water in exchange for the village mains crossing their land. Williams said he’d review town records for the 1890s, when the reservoir and lines were constructed, to see if there’s documentation. Miller said the air stripper, which removes volatile organic compounds from the backup reservoir’s water, stopped working about two weeks ago after a local power outage damaged a heater. He reported that some water tests have not been done since General Electric Co. stopped paying for them a year ago. The board was concerned about how it will meet state drinking water requirements without the tests.
- Travers said he’s trying to get information about how the Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line will run through the village. The power line will be laid along existing railroad rights of way but will have to cross three streets where the railroad has bridges. Travers said he’d share what he learns with the board.
- The village’s police reform committee is focusing on police policies for dealing with mental health and drug abuse incidents, said Police Chief Justin Derway. The committee meets every Wednesday at 4 p.m. The village must adopt any recommended policy changes by April 1. Derway said he has one candidate for a department opening and will check the civil service lists for other qualified prospects.