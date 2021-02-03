Village of Fort Edward eyes grant for infrastructure improvements

FORT EDWARD — The village would like to apply for a federal grant to help with the cost of waterline improvements and road and sidewalk repair at the south end of the village, but residents need to respond to an income survey that will determine whether the project is eligible.

Consultant Jim Thatcher, with CT Male Associates, said only 19 of 29 households of Moon, Edward, Montgomery and Old Fort streets have replied.

To qualify for the grant, the village must show that the project will benefit primarily low- and moderate-income people.

Village trustees and village Clerk-Treasurer Peter Amorosi, a retired postal worker who used to deliver mail in the neighborhood, said they’d be willing to go over the list of non-respondents and reach out to them.

The deadline for the application is March 5, with a maximum grant of $1 million.

The Community Development Block Grant program, which would fund the project, disburses federal Housing and Urban Development funds through the state of New York. Thatcher said the program is competitive, but the village has received at least five infrastructure grants through the program in the last 10 years. If successful, the village would have two years to complete the project.