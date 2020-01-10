Village of Corinth to put boil-water notice in effect starting at 4 p.m. Monday

CORINTH — The village has announced a boil-water order to begin at 4 p.m. Monday because of scheduled work on the water system.

It is likely the advisory will be in effect for 48 to 72 hours after that time, village officials stated Friday morning in a news release.

Pump replacement in the village water system is scheduled to take place Monday and Tuesday, and water users may experience pressure fluctuations during this repair period, officials stated.

The village water system has had a rapid decline in pumping capacity due to progressive pump failure, officials stated.

For updates, officials advised residents to check the village's website or Facebook page.

