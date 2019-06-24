CORINTH — A contractor working to install a new sewer main on Palmer Avenue on Monday in the village instead broke a water main forcing a boil water advisory and leaving some without water entirely.
According to a village news release, the incident occurred at about 1:25 p.m. when the break caused a loss of water pressure for village water users.
Service was expected to resume Monday evening.
Due to the break, a boil water advisory has been issued for the next 24 to 48 hours for village water customers and in the towns of Corinth and Luzerne.
For more information call 518-654-9232, ext. 4.
