Village of Corinth closes offices

From the Washington County joins Essex, Saratoga, Warren counties with confirmed cases series
CORINTH — The village of Corinth announced all village buildings are closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

The closure is anticipated to last until April 15.

In case of emergencies:  

  • Water and sewer emergencies: Call the Department of Public Works at 518-654-2373.
  • Building Inspector Neil Hepner can be reached at 518-361-7332.
  • Garbage pick-up issues should be directed to Casella dispatch at 518-480-2532.

Village Hall will be staffed intermittently to process water and sewer payments and perform other administrative tasks. Water and sewer payments can be mailed or placed in the dropbox by the Village Hall front entrance.

The deadline to submit payments has been extended to April 30.

