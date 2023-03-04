CAMBRIDGE — The village of Cambridge has been awarded a $2.25 million grant from the New York Forward program, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Friday.

The village was one of 19 villages and small towns to apply from the Capital Region Economic Development Council and one of three recipients.

“On behalf of the village of Cambridge, we are honored to be the recipient of the NY Forward grant. We look forward to working with the state to bring our downtown revitalization plan to life,” Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

The news came less than 48 hours after the village decided not to pursue a village wastewater system for which it had received a $10.8 million USDA grant. Residents of the village and neighboring towns packed a public information meeting Monday to oppose the project, which would have required a $16.2 million local match plus ongoing costs for the system’s customers.

The New York Forward program, announced by Hochul in July, is modeled on the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but is aimed at rural communities with historic character. Applicants could apply for up to $4.5 million in state funds. The state’s 10 regional economic development councils could select two recipients for $4.5 million each or one at $4.5 million and two at $2.25 million. Cambridge is splitting the Capital Region’s award with the villages of Coxsackie in Greene County, and Kinderhook in Columbia County.

The Cambridge Valley Community Development and Preservation Partnership Inc. (the Community Partnership) led the village’s application effort. After submitting a letter of interest in August, community members met with a state planner to identify projects that would benefit the community and spark private and public investment. The completed application, submitted in September, identified a 20-acre area, dubbed the Owlkill Commons, between Railroad Avenue and Memorial Drive and mostly south of West Main Street, where investment could have a significant impact.

Participants proposed 11 projects in the Commons. Estimated costs ranged from $1.75 million for expansion of the Cambridge Public Library to $25,000 for wayfinding signs. The total estimated costs were $7.25 million, with private investments and other grants expected to make up the difference. The application can be viewed at https://www.ny.gov/sites/default/files/2023-03/Village_of_Cambridge_NYF_1_Application.pdf.

If the village didn’t receive the full $4.5 million, priorities were the library expansion, which is already on the drawing board, $1.5 million for repairs and improvements to VARAK Park, a 19th century industrial complex that now houses artists, small businesses, and professional offices, and redevelopment of the former lumberyard property east of VARAK Park for housing, commerce, parking, and outdoor recreation, Bogle said in an interview in October.

The NY Forward application built on previous revitalization efforts including the Freight Yard project behind Hubbard Hall, the Community Partnership’s purchase of the lumber yard property in 2021, local participation in the federal Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, establishment of the Cambridge Community Forest just outside the village, and previous successful New York Main Street grants, said Sarah Ashton, executive directory of the Community Partnership.

Being awarded the grant “is an opportunity to work with the state to make a strategic investment plan,” Ashton said. Planners provided by the state will work with community members to decide how to advance the community’s top priorities for the site, she said.

“The local planning effort will determine what’s proposed to the state at the end of this year, then we’ll see what’s awarded,” Ashton said. “It’s amazing that we’ll have planners helping to facilitate this process to revitalize downtown. Small communities don’t have that capacity.”

Ashton said she didn’t have a schedule but expected the planning to take 10 months. Since this is the first year of the program, it was hard to say how it would unfold, she said.

Greenwich

The village of Greenwich also submitted an application but was turned down. It was, however, chosen last December for a $1.6 million Restore NY grant towards renovation and replacement of three buildings damaged or destroyed by the Wilmarth Building fire in February 2022. Owners of the properties plan to redevelop them for housing and commercial spaces.

“They were successful in a different way,” Ashton said.