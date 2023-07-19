The Lake George Village Board had voted to ban trailers from Canada Street during the Adirondack Nationals Car Show event this fall, but a discussion with village Department of Public Works Superintendent Keith Lanfear, has made Mayor Ray Perry pull back from the decision.

Lanfear told the mayor that the village can’t disallow licensed vehicles from parking legally on the street, the mayor told The Post-Star on July 19.

Many of the classic car and hot rod owners trailer their cars to the event rather than driving them, and then they park the trailers in the spaces on the village’s main strip. Since some of the trailers are box trailers, people cannot see over or through them, and the view of the street and the classic cars rolling by is blocked from the sidewalk.

The board decided at its Monday meeting to therefore make trailer parking illegal on Canada Street during the event, and to charge $150 per space used on back streets or $25 at the Recreation Center on Transfer Road.

The mayor said that the village will hold another meeting to strip that plan from the rules. The same protocols will be followed as in 2022. The car show runs Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Perry said during the meeting that flatbed trucks and trailers have been an issue in past years with people setting up camp on them for the weekend.

"Some sit on it as a balcony ... We’re trying to eliminate that but our DPW super(intendent) says we can’t legally do that, and I think he’s right," Perry explained during a July 19 phone interview.

“There’s been an issue where they (the car and trailer owners) park the trailer and sit on it and watch the cars go by. A lot of people don’t like it because you can’t see from the sidewalks,” Perry said during the meeting.

Trustee Alyson Miller said that the trailers can often block businesses during the event, saying that the whole point of the show is to boost clientele. Trustee Jose Filomeno agreed with Miller.

“It turns Canada Street into a parking lot and it hurts local business,” Filomeno said.

On both Friday and Saturday nights of the event, the village is transformed into a sea of hot rods, classic trucks, and other custom vehicles during the "Cruises on Canada Street."

Perry said trustees will be meeting with business owners and car show representatives to possibly change the parade route because of businesses that are shut out due to road closures. The hope is to keep unaffiliated vehicles from sneaking into the show and doing burnouts and drag racing down Canada Street.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the parade route, Perry said.

"No one from Albany Rods and Kustoms is affiliated with the rambunctious behavior. All of them are well respected and well behaved," Perry said, but some people sneak into the parade only to drag race later.

The parade route tries to make sure the route is controlled.

Car Show Chairman Mark Ingleston said that he hopes the parade route will stay the same for the safety of participants.

"The cruise is a big part for registered applicants. Unfortunately yes, outside people that with cars not fitting the criteria sneak into the show and they are often the ones causing the most problems. The vehicles are supposed to be 1979 or older but the ones sneaking in are often newer models," he said.

The flat stretch on Canada Street from Beach Road south to the Lake George Battleground seems to be the troublesome. Perry said cars have gone sideways in the past while showing off and there’s no way to protect the public.

"That’s what sheriffs try to prevent from happening," he said.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr could not be reached for comment in time for publication.