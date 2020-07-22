Village looks to create permit system for Lake Avenue Park

LAKE GEORGE — With Lake Avenue Park closed due to overcrowding, the village is looking to establish a permitting system that would allow residents access to the park's boat launch.

The village closed the park earlier this month, following several complaints of loud noise, large crowds and littering. But village officials are discussing a pilot program that would allow a limited number of residents to apply for permits to use the park for the rest of the year, said Mayor Robert Blais.

"The board wants to try a pilot program in which we sell permits to the local residents to use the park," he said.

Permits will cost $100, along with a $25 refundable security deposit for an access key. A fence currently surrounds the park as beautification crews plant new shrubbery to replace shrubs destroyed by crowds.

Blais said guests at nearby hotels would, in the past, use the park as a beach, creating a liability for the village. There are "no swimming" signs posted, but they have often been ignored, he said.

"If it works out we'll expand the program for next season," Blais said. "If it doesn't, we'll try and come up with another solution."

The park is expected to be closed for at least another week.

