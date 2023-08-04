LAKE GEORGE — What was once the last orange-roofed Howard Johnson’s in the country is set to become an Asian restaurant. The eatery that was part of Americana for decades is being renovated. A new sign has gone up for Sushi and Hibachi All You Can Eat.

Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning for the town and village of Lake George, said in email that the new Asian place is probably not going to open until the fall.

“They have permits to do renovation work and kitchen work in there, but they're a little bit aways from finishing,” he said.

The business also needs a permit from the Department of Health, according to Barusch. He said he was told that the proprietor is a person from the Albany area that may have a similar business there.

The Lake George property has been for sale off and on over the years. It is still owned by DeSantis Enterprises and is being leased by the Asian restaurant.

The Howard Johnson's restaurant chain was once a staple of family road trips and had hundreds of locations nationwide. Marriot Corp. purchased the business in 1985 and the number began to dwindle over the years.

By 2015, there were just two left — the Lake George location and one attached to a hotel in Bangor, Maine, which closed in 2016.