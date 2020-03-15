Village elections still taking place Wednesday in Washington County

Village governments are taking precautions, but still holding village elections on Wednesday.
Some villages are offering residents the opportunity to submit an absentee ballot before Wednesday.
Most villages will be providing hand sanitizer at polling places and will be cleaning everything including pens in order to protect people from getting COVID-19.
“Our health department has been helping us with obtaining Clorox wipes for door knobs, counters, pens, giving instructions to inspectors on how often it has to be done,” said Tom Rogers, the deputy commissioner for the Washington County Board of Elections, which runs the village elections in Hudson Falls.
Hudson Falls has three people vying for two four-year village trustee positions. Incumbents James Gallagher and Joelle Timms are being challenged by Michael Horrigan for a position on the village board.
Hudson Falls voters can pick up absentee ballots at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. until 4:30 p.m. Monday.
In Granville, the DPW will be disinfecting the tables with a bleach solution prior to the election and hand sanitizer will be on hand, said Richard Roberts, village clerk and treasurer.
The village will post signs encouraging people to use the hand sanitizer available in the vestibule of the building. Once the initial surge of voting is over, they will disinfect inconspicuously again before more voting takes place.
Granville is holding a special election to fill a three-year trustee position after trustee Heather Pauquette moved out of Granville. The seat was filled by interim trustee Dan Brown.
Brown is facing opposition from Robert Tatko for the trustee position.
Roberts said the village wants to keep everyone safe while allowing people to express their democratic right to vote.
Argyle’s village elections are still scheduled to take place, although no one wants to be the mayor of Argyle.
Argyle Mayor Jonathan MacKenzie is not running for reelection after serving two years in the post. He served as a trustee for six years before that.
“It’s a fairly small community,” MacKenzie said. “People have needed prodding to fill community roles.”
No one will be formally running for the position in Wednesday’s village elections. The village will have to rely on write-in votes to fill the vacancy, said village Clerk Joyann Stimpson.
“We always have three people that are written in. And I have talked to them and they have told me that if they get written in, they are going to refuse,” Simpson said. “We’re in a tough spot in the village.”
Whoever gets the most write-in votes will be offered the position of mayor. If that person refuses, it will go to the person with the second highest number of votes.
“If no one wants it, the board can appoint a mayor and that appointment has to appoint a deputy mayor from the board of trustees,” Stimpson said. “And that is good for one year. And then they have to run for election the following year.”
This is not the first time the village of Argyle has had no one running for the mayoral position. No one filed nominating petitions in 1992 and 1994.
Village Trustees Cher McCotter and Charles Edwards are both running for the village board unopposed.
“The board can run with as little as three members,” Stimpson said, “and we have four. We just don’t have a head honcho.”
There are no contested races in the villages of Fort Ann, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Whitehall or Cambridge. Cambridge residents will vote on a referendum about the issuance of a bond to pay for a new firehouse.