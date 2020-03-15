Village elections still taking place Wednesday in Washington County

Granville is holding a special election to fill a three-year trustee position after trustee Heather Pauquette moved out of Granville. The seat was filled by interim trustee Dan Brown.

Brown is facing opposition from Robert Tatko for the trustee position.

Roberts said the village wants to keep everyone safe while allowing people to express their democratic right to vote.

Argyle’s village elections are still scheduled to take place, although no one wants to be the mayor of Argyle.

Argyle Mayor Jonathan MacKenzie is not running for reelection after serving two years in the post. He served as a trustee for six years before that.

“It’s a fairly small community,” MacKenzie said. “People have needed prodding to fill community roles.”

No one will be formally running for the position in Wednesday’s village elections. The village will have to rely on write-in votes to fill the vacancy, said village Clerk Joyann Stimpson.

“We always have three people that are written in. And I have talked to them and they have told me that if they get written in, they are going to refuse,” Simpson said. “We’re in a tough spot in the village.”