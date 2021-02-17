Village elections set to take place next month

Voters throughout the region will head to the polls next month to cast their ballot in village elections, though most of the local races feature uncontested incumbents.

This year’s elections will take place on March 16, unlike last year when local elections were delayed until September as the state sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Turnout isn’t expected to be too high though, since most races feature only one candidate and many are incumbents.

Lake George, for example, has two trustee positions on the ballot and just two candidates seeking a four-year term. They are incumbents John Root and Joseph Mastrodomenico.

South Glens Falls will have three positions on the ballot, including the mayor and two trustee positions.

But just two candidates are running for office there, the mayor, Harry Gutheil, and trustee Nicholas Bodkin.

The two, however, are swapping positions, with Bodkin running for mayor and Gutheil seeking a trustee position, according to Shannon Kelleher, the village’s clerk.

The vacant trustee position will be appointed by the mayor at a later date.