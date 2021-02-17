Village elections set to take place next month

Voters throughout the region will head to the polls next month to cast their ballot in village elections, though most of the local races feature uncontested incumbents.
This year’s elections will take place on March 16, unlike last year when local elections were delayed until September as the state sought to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Turnout isn’t expected to be too high though, since most races feature only one candidate and many are incumbents.
Lake George, for example, has two trustee positions on the ballot and just two candidates seeking a four-year term. They are incumbents John Root and Joseph Mastrodomenico.
South Glens Falls will have three positions on the ballot, including the mayor and two trustee positions.
But just two candidates are running for office there, the mayor, Harry Gutheil, and trustee Nicholas Bodkin.
The two, however, are swapping positions, with Bodkin running for mayor and Gutheil seeking a trustee position, according to Shannon Kelleher, the village’s clerk.
The vacant trustee position will be appointed by the mayor at a later date.
Over in Washington County, the village of Whitehall will also see a shakeup, with five offices on the ballot, including mayor, three trustees and the village justice.
Mayor Phil Smith will not be seeking reelection. Instead, Julie Egan, who currently serves as the town of Whitehall’s recreational director, is seeking the four-year position.
Trustee Tim Watson is seeking another four-year term, while Mike LaChapelle is seeking to fill the remaining vacant trustee position.
Robert Putorti is running for an unexpired two-year trustee term.
His son, Robert Putorti Jr., is running unopposed for village justice.
Polls will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on March 16.
Voters have until March 9 to request an absentee ballot, which must be returned on or before village Election Day.
Here’s a look at what will be on the ballot and who will be running:
Warren County
Lake George
- Trustee (four-year term): John Root.
- Trustee (four-year term): Joseph Mastodomenico.
Washington County
Fort Edward
- Mayor (four-year term): Matthew Traver.
- Trustee (four-year term): Peter Williams.
- Trustee (four-year term): Ed Carpenter.
- Village justice (four-year term): Joseph Malvuccio.
Whitehall
- Mayor (four-year term): Julie Egan.
- Trustee (four-year term): Tim Watson.
- Trustee (four-year term): Mike LaChapelle.
- Trustee (unexpired two-year term): Robert Putorti.
- Village justice (four-year term): Robert Putorti, Jr.
Saratoga County
Corinth
- Trustee (unexpired one-year term): Terry Miller
- Trustee (unexpired one-year term): Dean Brown
South Glens Falls
- Mayor (four-year term): Nicholas Bodkin
- Trustee (four-year term): Harry Gutheil
- Trustee (four-year term): uncontested
Schuylerville
Village clerk could not be reached for comment.
Victory
- Mayor (four-year term): Patrick Dewey
- Trustee (four-year term): Timothy Healy
