Village elections decided after six month delay

Corinth voters chose a Republican for their new mayor, replacing a Democrat, in a village election that was delayed for six months due to the pandemic.

In Tuesday’s election, voters chose Charles Pasquarell, who has been on the Village Board for two years. He received 193 votes.

Democrat Granger Kelly, who has been on the board for four years, received 90 votes. Kelly’s board term expires this year, so she will no longer have a seat on the board. Pasquarell’s seat is now vacated, so a new person can be appointed to it.

Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, did not run for re-election.

Cambridge

Cambridge residents overwhelmingly approved a $3.7 million bond to pay for a new firehouse. It passed with 277 votes in favor and 66 votes against it.

The bond will add $219,000 per year to the village’s budget. The Village Board included that amount in its 2020-2021 budget in anticipation of the referendum passing in March.

In a previous report, Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle said $137,000 is still available and could be applied to offset any increases in construction costs.

Hudson Falls