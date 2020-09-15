Village elections decided after six month delay

Corinth voters chose a Republican for their new mayor, replacing a Democrat, in a village election that was delayed for six months due to the pandemic.
In Tuesday’s election, voters chose Charles Pasquarell, who has been on the Village Board for two years. He received 193 votes.
Democrat Granger Kelly, who has been on the board for four years, received 90 votes. Kelly’s board term expires this year, so she will no longer have a seat on the board. Pasquarell’s seat is now vacated, so a new person can be appointed to it.
Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, did not run for re-election.
Cambridge
Cambridge residents overwhelmingly approved a $3.7 million bond to pay for a new firehouse. It passed with 277 votes in favor and 66 votes against it.
The bond will add $219,000 per year to the village’s budget. The Village Board included that amount in its 2020-2021 budget in anticipation of the referendum passing in March.
In a previous report, Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle said $137,000 is still available and could be applied to offset any increases in construction costs.
Hudson Falls
A challenger has won the Hudson Falls village trustee race.
Independent candidate Michael Horrigan received 106 votes in Tuesday’s election. While there are 36 absentee ballots to count, he is safely ahead of incumbent Republican Joelle Timms, who received 80 votes. Also winning was incumbent Republican James Gallagher, the top vote-getter with 120 votes.
The winners have four-year terms on the board.
The absentee ballots will be counted Wednesday morning.
Argyle
Argyle elected a new mayor solely through write-in votes, after Mayor Jonathan MacKenzie decided not to run for re-election.
Former mayor Wesley Clark was elected with 16 votes.
Clark was mayor for eight years before not running for re-election two years ago.
The village had a near-record turnout, with 21 voters.
“For us, that is a great turnout, it really is,” said Village Clerk JoAnn Stimpson, who added that the most voters she has seen in her time was 28 people for one election.
Granville
Trustee Dan Brown won election to the seat he was appointed to when Trustee Heather Pauquette moved out of Granville.
He received 180 votes for the three-year position. Challenger Robert Tatko received 164 votes.
More than 100 people voted by absentee due to the pandemic, said Village Clerk Rick Roberts.
