Village elections, bumped from March date, to take place Tuesday

Roberts said he does not anticipate a huge turnout in voters.

“It’s just a trustee election,” he said. “I’d be surprised if we had more than 200 people vote in person anyway.”

Granville village residents will vote at Village Hall, 51 Quaker St., from noon to 9 p.m.

Corinth residents will also be able to keep the pen after they vote for a new mayor at Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. Two Village Board trustees are vying to replace him.

Maureen Granger Kelly, a Democrat, has been on the board for four years. If she loses, she will not have a seat on the board.

Charles Pasquarell, Republican, has been on the board for two years. His trustee term ends in 2022. If he wins the mayor’s seat, his seat will be vacant and a new person can be appointed.

Deputy Village Clerk Annaliese Stautner said the village will be disinfecting on a regular basis.

Hudson Falls has three people vying for two four-year trustee positions. Incumbents James Gallagher and Joelle Timms are being challenged by Michael Horrigan for a position on the village board.