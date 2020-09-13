Village elections, bumped from March date, to take place Tuesday

Vote Tuesday, keep the pen.
Some of the villages hosting elections Tuesday will allow voters to keep the pen they used to fill out their ballot, just one of the many precautions villages are taking to make voting safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The village elections were supposed to take place March 18, but were postponed due to the onset of the pandemic.
“You’ll get a pen that you keep,” said Richard Roberts, the Granville village clerk and treasurer. “After you vote, stick it in your pocket or whatever.”
The village of Granville will also keep its doors open during the day to avoid people touching common surfaces. The village will be disinfecting throughout the day and the floor will be marked with spots for people to stand 6 feet apart. Sneeze guards will be installed in front of election inspectors.
“We’re trying to comply with whatever common sense practices that have been enacted throughout this,” Roberts said. “We will definitely do the election a little differently.”
Granville is holding a special election to fill a three-year trustee position after Heather Pauquette moved out of Granville. The seat was filled by interim Trustee Dan Brown.
Brown is facing opposition from Robert Tatko for the trustee position.
Roberts said he does not anticipate a huge turnout in voters.
“It’s just a trustee election,” he said. “I’d be surprised if we had more than 200 people vote in person anyway.”
Granville village residents will vote at Village Hall, 51 Quaker St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Corinth residents will also be able to keep the pen after they vote for a new mayor at Village Hall, 244 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Mayor Dennis Morreale, a Democrat, is not running for re-election. Two Village Board trustees are vying to replace him.
Maureen Granger Kelly, a Democrat, has been on the board for four years. If she loses, she will not have a seat on the board.
Charles Pasquarell, Republican, has been on the board for two years. His trustee term ends in 2022. If he wins the mayor’s seat, his seat will be vacant and a new person can be appointed.
Deputy Village Clerk Annaliese Stautner said the village will be disinfecting on a regular basis.
Hudson Falls has three people vying for two four-year trustee positions. Incumbents James Gallagher and Joelle Timms are being challenged by Michael Horrigan for a position on the village board.
Masks will be available and must be on before entering the American Legion, 72 Pearl St., where voting will take place from noon to 9 p.m., said Mindy Suprenant, deputy commissioner at the Washington County Board of Elections, which runs the Hudson Falls village elections.
The floor will be marked with 6-foot markers and sanitizing will take place in between voting.
Pens will be sanitized between every voter and reused in the Argyle village elections at the town office building, 41 Main St., from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
“All the COVID safety regulations will be in place,” said Argyle Village Clerk Joyann Stimpson.
Disposable glove will also be available. Voters should wear masks and maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
Argyle Mayor Jonathan MacKenzie is not running for re-election after serving two years in the post. He served as a trustee for six years before that.
No one will be formally running for the position in Wednesday’s village elections. The village will have to rely on write-in votes to fill the vacancy.
MacKenzie has been acting mayor since the coronavirus shutdown.
“No one asked for absentee ballots,” Stimpson said. “I didn’t get one call.”
There are no contested races in the Washington County villages of Fort Ann, Cambridge, Fort Edward, Whitehall or Cambridge. Cambridge residents will vote on a referendum about the issuance of a bond to pay for a new firehouse.
Aside from Corinth, northern Saratoga County villages are not having an election this year because it is an off year. There are no terms expiring in South Glens Falls, Victory or Schuylerville.
In Warren County, the village of Lake George has no election this year.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
