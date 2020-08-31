Village braces for unauthorized car cruise this weekend

LAKE GEORGE — Rumblings of an unsanctioned car cruise this weekend have village officials on high alert.

Rumors of a car cruise taking place in the village on either Friday or Saturday have been circulating on social media over the last few days, according to a news release sent out by the village.

But village officials said no permit has been issued for any such event and are warning anyone looking to participate they will be subject to traffic laws.

“There has been no permit issued for a cruise parade and no authorization to hold any event in the village,” Mayor Robert Blais said in a statement.

Village officials have contacted the Warren County Sheriff's Office and arranged to have extra patrols this weekend as necessary.

Officials said they are prepared to close off streets or other parts of the village to maintain public safety.

It's possible there will be an influx of automobiles in the village over the next two weeks: the Adirondack Nationals Car Show was scheduled to take place Sept. 10-13 before being canceled because of the pandemic.

Blais said many who planned to attend the show will still travel to the village, because they already planned vacations around the event. The village will be issuing traffic and parking tickets as necessary, he said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

