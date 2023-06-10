SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sidewalk disputes between residents and code enforcement officers can be a tricky business, especially when that resident happens to be a Village Board member.

“When do you enforce the code strictly by the code, and when do you have leniency, and say, ‘you know what, yeah, it doesn’t make any sense to enforce this one,’” South Glens Falls board member Tony Girard said in an interview with The Post-Star on Thursday.

The incident began back in April, when Girard took it upon himself to cover a paved portion of sidewalk along his corner lot home on Charles Street. Public-right-of-ways exist along municipal roadways to allow people to travel along them without having to enter the streets. Typically it’s the adjacent property owner’s responsibility to maintain that pathway, whether it’s paved or left as a grass.

In Girard’s case, the portion of public-right-of-way running along the Henry Street side of his property was only partially paved. The pavement stopped and reverted to grass shortly before reaching his neighbor’s driveway. Looking to avoid the annual hassle of clearing the paved portion of snow each winter, Girard opted to cover it up to the corner with sod and seed it with grass. Girard was cited with an “Order to Remedy Violation,” issued by the village Code Enforcement Officer Kevin Ostrander.

The violation’s Girard was cited with were New York State Property Maintenance Code 302.3, “Sidewalks and driveways. Sidewalks, walkways, stairs, driveways, parking spaces and similar areas shall be kept in a proper state of repair, and maintained free from hazardous conditions.” And South Glens Falls Village Law 127-14: “Obstruction of sidewalks with awnings or merchandise. No person shall erect, hang or maintain any awning over any sidewalk unless the same and its fixtures and flaps are at least seven feet above the surface of such sidewalk, nor shall such awning extend more than seven feet from the building to which it is attached, and no person shall suspend or place any wares, goods or merchandise upon any sidewalk more than 30 inches in front of any store, shop or other building so as to obstruct the free passage on any sidewalk or to any store.”

It was noted by Girard that in a “final Notice and Order to Remedy,” South Glens Falls Village Law 127-14 was dropped from the citation, but the New York State code 302.3 remained as the offence.

“My job’s pretty binary,” Ostrander told The Post-Star. “Here’s the code. Enforce the code.”

Girard defends himself

Girard maintains that the change does not create “hazardous conditions,” as the public can still gain access to the right-of-way along his property. Ostrander, however, says that the lack of paving deters pedestrian use, causing them to step out into the roadway, thereby creating the public safety problem.

“Sidewalks in our municipality, based on state code and local code, are the property of the village of South Glens Falls,” he said. “Our children and our elderly walk the sidewalks. In this instance, when he covered the sidewalk, I actually witnessed this personally, people circumventing into the street when walking their dogs.”

To that end, Girard said that people have always walked on the street along that stretch of road, due to the sidewalk being broken by the driveway at the other end anyway.

“If it was a continuous sidewalk and I (covered) it — totally wrong, totally wrong,” Girard conceded. “But it’s not a continuous sidewalk.”

Girard contacted village Mayor Nicholas Bodkin to address the violation and was told he needed to obtain a variance from the village in order to make any changes to village property. According to Girard, he applied for a variance from the Village Board of Appeals that same day, but was denied. He was informed that because the property in question was village-owned, he would need to appeal to the Board of Trustees to obtain a variance.

Girard then brought the issue to the Village Board meeting held Wednesday, along with legal representation.

After recusing himself from his position on the board, Girard took a seat in the public gallery, while Nathan Hall, associate attorney at Stafford, Carr, and McNally, addressed the board.

“My understanding from Tony is that there are other land owners in this area in the past within the village who have done something similar,” Hall said, during Wednesday’s meeting. “It’s my understanding that, whether it’s this particular board, this particular government, prior iterations have not ever raised an issue with this in the past.”

T.J. Chagnon, highway maintenance and public works supervisor, was asked if he knew of any instances of such action taking place.

“Sidewalks have been removed, and sidewalks have been covered and there were no violations that were given out,” Chagnon said. “There was one on Prospect Street that was removed and the board was made aware and there was nothing done.”

Chagnon pointed out that there are several lengths of public-right-of-way in that area that are not paved.

“In Trustee Girard’s situation, the sidewalk didn’t go anywhere,” he added.

Board takes no action

In his interview with The Post-Star Thursday, Ostrander, who has only been working with the village as its code enforcement officer since May 2022, addressed the issue of past violations not being issued.

“In the past, I didn’t work here,” he said. “I’ve had a number of violations over the 13 months that I’ve been here. This is the first one of that kind.”

Girard’s attorney asked the board to grant Girard the variance he would need to keep the sidewalk covered.

“We certainly could go through the enforcement procedure and defend Tony on these claims, but our preference in the first case would be to have a conversation with the village board in hopes that under the circumstances, the board would be willing to grant Tony a variance to have this lot remain grassy in that area,” he said.

Bodkin suggested taking a recess to discuss what legal actions were within the board’s right to take with Mary Elizabeth Kissane, associate attorney with Miller, Mannix, Schachner, and Hafner, also the village’s legal counsel.

After a lengthy attorney/client privilege session, excluding Girard, Bodkin stated that the village would not take any action to resolve the issue that night.

“The Board of Trustees has no comment to make at this time,” he said.

When pressed for more clarification by Hall, Kissane explained that the notice of violation would remain open, and Girard would need to seek a resolution in some other way.

“There’s a process being played out, and the board’s going to allow that process to play out,” she answered.

Hall thanked the board for their time, and said he and Girard would seek to address the issue in another form.

Girard did not stay for the remainder of the meeting, but left with his attorney and wife, who was also in the audience.

“For some reason, I guess because I’m a trustee, they wanted to make an example of me, which they were able to do that to me and my wife, which I feel was very unfair,” Girard said Thursday. “I think it should have been a discussion out (in the open), and everybody should have been able to hear it.” Girard “Why weren’t we allowed to hear what they had to say? Why’d they have to go behind closed doors and come back and say nothing.”

According to the village code, Girard has until July 2, to unearth the sidewalk and return it to its previous state before further legal action is taken.

“At this point we’re just in a waiting game to see how the resident will proceed. Hopefully he’ll remediate, that would be ideal,” Ostrander said.