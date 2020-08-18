Village aims to host drive-in Halloween movie festival

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board on Monday voted to allocate $3,000 to host a series of Halloween-themed drive-in movie events at Charles R. Wood Park in October.

Mayor Robert Blais said he came up with the idea for the three-weekend drive-in series, which he dubbed "Fright Night at the Lake," as a way of bringing people into the village as the busy tourism season slows.

"I think it’s a pretty good idea and that we should be able to draw a pretty good crowd,” he said.

The series will run the first three Saturdays in October and will feature family-friendly Halloween films. A list of films has yet to be released.

Tickets will cost up to $25 per car, or $10 per adult and $5 per child.

All proceeds will be donated to Krantz Cottage, part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Blais said vehicles will be spaced 20 feet apart, more than the 13 feet required under state guidelines. The park grounds, he said, can accommodate up to 90 vehicles.

Organizers for Art in the Public Eye in Glens Falls will be donating the screen, and the Warren County Tourism Department, which is also sponsoring the event, will staff the event with volunteers.