Village aims to host drive-in Halloween movie festival

LAKE GEORGE — The Village Board on Monday voted to allocate $3,000 to host a series of Halloween-themed drive-in movie events at Charles R. Wood Park in October.
Mayor Robert Blais said he came up with the idea for the three-weekend drive-in series, which he dubbed "Fright Night at the Lake," as a way of bringing people into the village as the busy tourism season slows.
"I think it’s a pretty good idea and that we should be able to draw a pretty good crowd,” he said.
The series will run the first three Saturdays in October and will feature family-friendly Halloween films. A list of films has yet to be released.
Tickets will cost up to $25 per car, or $10 per adult and $5 per child.
All proceeds will be donated to Krantz Cottage, part of the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Blais said vehicles will be spaced 20 feet apart, more than the 13 feet required under state guidelines. The park grounds, he said, can accommodate up to 90 vehicles.
Organizers for Art in the Public Eye in Glens Falls will be donating the screen, and the Warren County Tourism Department, which is also sponsoring the event, will staff the event with volunteers.
The events are currently scheduled for Oct. 3, 10 and 17 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with an intermission.
Blais said he has submitted safety plans with the county and isn't expecting any issues with getting approval.
Drive-in movie theaters have become a popular destination this summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Regular theaters have been closed since March and a reopening date has yet to be handed down.
Blais said drive-in movies allow families a way to enjoy a fun activity while maintaining a safe social distance.
Under state regulations, drive-in patrons must remain in their car except when using the restroom, where they must put on proper face coverings. Concession orders must be delivered.
Last month, organizers of the Adirondack Independence Music Festival were forced to cancel a series of drive-in concerts because attendees would be required to remain inside their vehicle during the hourslong performance in the summer heat.
Blais said he thinks the cooler autumn temperatures will be enough to address any concerns about heat exhaustion, but he has requested the county to approve plans that would allow patrons to sit outside within an arm's reach of their vehicle.
Attendees will be able to listen to the film using their car's FM radio.
A series of competitions will also be held for children during the intermission period, Blais said.
They include a face mask competition, as well as a costume contest.
"We want to make it a family night,” Blais said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
