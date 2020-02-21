Vietnam War-era veterans to be honored March 28 at state Military Museum

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War will be held March 28 at the New York State Military Museum at 61 Lake Ave.

The Friends of the New York State Military Museum, in conjunction with the Capital District of New York Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, will conduct the ceremony, officials announced this week in a news release.

The 2 p.m. event will recognize and honor the service of Vietnam War era veterans who served in the military during the period of Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975, and have time on active duty even if only for training.

All branches of the service — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard — qualify.

The event is free and open to the public, but veterans who register in advance will receive a Vietnam War-era lapel pin. The lapel pin is issued by the U.S. Department of Defense as part of its 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration, a multiyear program to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.

A surviving spouse pin will also be issued to the spouse of a deceased veteran who served on active duty in the U.S. armed forces at any time during the period noted above regardless of location, according to the news release.