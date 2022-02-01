Vietnam veterans to be honored at March 29 ceremony

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A commemoration ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War will take place on March 29 at 7 p.m. at the Saratoga-Wilton Elks Lodge at 1 Elks Lane.

The event is free and open to the public, and veterans who register in advance will receive a special lapel issued by the U.S. Department of Defense. Anyone who wishes to attend must register no later than March 25.

Proof of vaccination is required upon registration.

The event is coordinated by The Friends of the New York State Military Museum in conjunction with the Capital District of New York Chapter of the Association of the United States Army and will honor the service of all Vietnam War veterans who served during the period of the war, which lasted from Nov. 1, 1955, through May 15, 1975.

The program was launched in 2012 by then-President Barack Obama, and the commemoration and recognition activities will continue until 2025.

Each veteran in attendance will be presented with the lapel and be given an opportunity to say a few words.

The event will also honor the spouses of deceased veterans, who will receive a Surviving Spouse pin.

To register, contact Bob Van Pelt at 518-210-2868 or by email at bvpcsm@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0