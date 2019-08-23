EASTON — Nearly 30 Vietnam veterans were recognized Thursday evening at a ceremony at the Washington County Fair.
“One of the most painful chapters in our history was Vietnam,” said Scott Lamb, director of the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga, which organized the event.
Acknowledging that Vietnam veterans were sometimes shunned and even harassed on their return to civilian life, President Barack Obama in 2012 ordered the federal government to partner with local governments, private organizations, and communities in a 13-year program to honor surviving Vietnam veterans.
The program will conclude with the 50th anniversary of the war’s end in 2025. It recognizes those who served on active duty in the U.S. military in all locations from 1955, when President Harry S. Truman sent the first U.S. advisers to assist the French colonial government, to 1975, when Saigon fell to the North Vietnamese.
More than 58,000 Americans died in the war. The estimated 7.2 million surviving Vietnam veterans account for 1 of every 44 Americans, Lamb said.
One of three men older than the age of 65 is a Vietnam veteran. About 7,500 women served in Vietnam, mostly as Army nurses. Eight died in the line of duty. More than 1,600 men remain missing.
Thursday evening’s audience included two World War II veterans, veterans of Korea and other wars, and active duty service members. Lamb also asked Vietnam veteran family members to stand for applause.
Unlike previous wars, the action in Vietnam was deeply controversial. People who opposed the war sometimes extended that anger to returning veterans. It was “a national shame, a disgrace that never should have happened,” Lamb said. “We owe you a debt of gratitude.”
Although some came home with physical and mental injuries, many vets went on to contribute to their communities in civilian life, he said.
Lamb and his assistants, Chris O’Brien and Gina Helbling, presented each of the veterans with a special lapel pin and a copy of President Obama’s proclamation. Some wore veterans organization hats; a few were in wheelchairs or rode scooters.
Weston Pray attended the ceremony after coming from Syracuse to see his grandchildren show their calves at the fair, his daughter Diane Nolan said.
Nolan shared her favorite story about her father's Vietnam service: Pray returned in 1967 and was discharged a few days earlier than expected. He didn’t tell his family, but walked home from the bus stop and stepped into the family kitchen, shocking his mother. A few days later, his mother’s sisters threw him a welcome home party.
Rebecca Breese, the fair’s marketing and sponsorship coordinator, said the national cemetery staff approached the fair about holding the ceremony, a first for the fair.
“I didn’t realize how many Vietnam veterans work at the fair,” Breese said. “They’re a very quiet bunch. They’re humble people.”
Lamb said the cemetery staff conducts similar ceremonies at the cemetery on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and December’s Wreaths Across America.
The turnout at the fair was “the biggest we’ve had so far,” Helbling said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.