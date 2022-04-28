Victims remembered, honored during National Crime Victims' Rights Week

QUEENSBURY — Community members and elected officials gathered at the southern parking lot of the Warren County Municipal Center to observe National Crime Victims’ Week at the Crime Victims Memorial on Friday.

Jason Carusone, Warren County district attorney, said that each year the county’s Victim Assistance Program comes up with a theme. At the end of the theme it says “help crime victims find justice.”

Carusone said that is what it has always been about, and it takes a group of people to make that happen.

“Sometimes it starts with one person coming forward with information. Sometimes it’s a child who comes forward who has been through an awful experience, and they are the ones who get the ball rolling,” he said.

Carusone said that once someone steps forward, law enforcement and other first responders are tasked with stepping forward.

He shared the story of Noah Lock, who was killed by his father, Tyler Zaugg, in July 2021. Zaugg was sentenced to serve a 32-year prison sentence for his crime.

While positives aren’t plentiful when it comes to a crime as tragic as this, Carusone spoke about the life-saving efforts that were made by first responders on that day.

Carusone said that one of the first things he received related to Lock’s case was body camera footage from law enforcement personnel involved.

“What stood out to me was the unbelievable effort of first responders. From the 911 call, police and Glens Falls Fire and EMS raced to the scene with hopes of saving Noah’s life,” he said.

Carusone said that he will never forget the footage of the first responders’ efforts. He said that one of them was struggling with the code to get into the secure building. Once the officer is able to get inside, first responders ran up four flights of stairs instead of waiting for the elevator, according to Carusone.

He said that close behind were members of the Glens Falls Fire Department and EMS.

“An image that will always be in my mind is the efforts of this man who is well over 200 pounds holding this infant and performing CPR as he’s holding him and entering the elevator,” Carusone said.

Lock now has a brick dedicated to him at the Crime Victims Memorial at the Warren County Municipal Center.

Carusone said that the memorial serves as a place where those who have lost their lives as a result of a crime can be remembered, and their loved ones can be honored.

Carusone said that the District Attorney’s Office is not only supported by the Warren County Board of Supervisors, but by the county’s Victim Assistance Program as well.

He acknowledged Manon Affinito, director of the program, and Michaela Choppa, senior crime victim specialist, and described the process of speaking with them as a “funnel.”

“Everyone who is a victim of a crime has the opportunity ultimately in Warren County to talk to these two,” he said. “We have thousands of cases, so it’s pretty remarkable that two people are able to filter that down.”

When a case is referred to the Victim Assistance Program, Affinito or Choppa will reach out and try to make connections with those impacted by the crime. That could be the victim directly, or the victim’s family and loved ones.

Carusone said that the number of people who are impacted by a single crime can be large.

“It can be the loved ones, the family members that are left to pick up the pieces. These two (Affinito and Choppa) are there to support them and help them pick up the pieces. They can’t do it alone,” he said.

Additional information about the Victim Assistance Program can be found on Warren County’s website.

Carusone said that state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, state Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and Ryan Moore, the county administrator, have shown support to Carusone and law enforcement in the face of COVID-forced closures to the court system and things like bail reform.

“Warren County stepped up every time. They’ve been terrific. You’re not stepping up for a DA’s office, you’re stepping up for the victim. That’s what this is about,” he said.

